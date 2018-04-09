 back to top
Tammy Duckworth Just Became The First US Senator To Give Birth While In Office

The Democratic senator from Illinois gave birth to a baby girl, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Alex Brandon / AP

Tammy Duckworth became the first US senator to give birth while in office when she delivered her second daughter on Monday, her office announced.

Duckworth, the Democratic senator from Illinois and a decorated Iraq War veteran who lost both her legs in combat, gave birth to Maile Pearl Bowlsbey. Her daughter is named after Duckworth's husband's great aunt, who served as an army officer and a nurse during World War II.

Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us—his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us. https://t.co/KXyNf65KxA
Tammy Duckworth @SenDuckworth

Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us—his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us. https://t.co/KXyNf65KxA

In a statement, Duckworth's office said that she is "one of only 10 women since our nation’s founding who have given birth while serving in Congress."

"Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and one that affects all parents — men and women alike,” Duckworth said in the statement. "As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere."

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

