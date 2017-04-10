This News Anchor Learned Of Her Husband's Death While Reporting It On Live TV

Kaur broke news of the highway accident in which three people died and two were severely injured. At the time, she was unaware that her husband was one of the victims, according to IBC24.

She then spoke to a local reporter on the phone who provided more details about the accident.

Although the reporter did not identify the victims, the details of the accident —such as the type of car and the location of the crash — made Kaur realize that her husband was involved.

The production team had also just found out about her husband's death while she was reading the news, but "did not have the courage" to tell her, an editor told the Hindustan Times. Another editor said they could not tell her as she was on live television.

Even after realizing her husband was one of the victims, Kaur continued to report on the story and finish the live news segment, IBC24 said.

Once the cameras were off, Kaur finally broke down and began to call her relatives, according to her coworkers.

She then left for the site of the accident.