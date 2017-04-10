This News Anchor Learned Of Her Husband's Death While Reporting It On Live TV

This is Supreet Kaur, a 28-year-old news anchor for IBC24, a regional news channel in India.
While reading out a breaking news report of a car accident during Saturday morning's live broadcast, Kaur realized that one of the victims was her husband but managed to keep her composure during the entire segment.
"It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued and kept her calm for another 10 minutes,’’ an IBC24 editor told the Indian Express.
People praised Kaur for her "amazing grace" and composure after learning about her husband's death.
Several Indian political leaders commented on the "heartbreaking" incident.
"She set a legendary example of show must go on," one politician said.
Her peers also expressed their sympathy and support.
Others saluted her courage in the face of tragedy.
