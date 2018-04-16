A “Smiling Grandma” Is On The Run After Allegedly Murdering Her Husband And Another Woman

Authorities are conducting a nationwide manhunt for a 56-year-old Minnesota woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and murdering another woman to steal her identity.

Lois Riess, who is being sought by Minnesota authorities as a murder suspect in her husband David Riess' death last month, is now wanted in Florida for allegedly murdering and stealing the identity of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson on April 9.

On March 23, David Riess' business partner requested police to conduct a welfare check on him as he had not been seen for a couple of weeks. Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota found David Riess' body at the family's home. He had been shot several times and had been dead for an "undetermined amount of time," authorities said. His wife, Lois Riess, could not be located.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office tracked Lois Riess to a casino in Iowa but she had left by the time officials arrived. Minnesota authorities have charged her with second-degree murder in David Riess' death. She is also accused of stealing money from his bank account.

Two weeks later, Florida authorities identified Riess as a suspect in the murder of Hutchinson who was fatally shot in Fort Meyers Beach on April 9.

Hutchinson's cash, credit cards, and identification were found missing as were her car keys and vehicle.

Florida authorities Riess is wanted for murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of a person's identity.

