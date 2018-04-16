A “Smiling Grandma” Is On The Run After Allegedly Murdering Her Husband And Another Woman

Authorities are conducting a nationwide manhunt for a 56-year-old Minnesota woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and murdering another woman to steal her identity.
Lois Riess, who is being sought by Minnesota authorities as a murder suspect in her husband David Riess' death last month, is now wanted in Florida for allegedly murdering and stealing the identity of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson on April 9.
On March 23, David Riess' business partner requested police to conduct a welfare check on him as he had not been seen for a couple of weeks. Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota found David Riess' body at the family's home. He had been shot several times and had been dead for an "undetermined amount of time," authorities said. His wife, Lois Riess, could not be located.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office tracked Lois Riess to a casino in Iowa but she had left by the time officials arrived. Minnesota authorities have charged her with second-degree murder in David Riess' death. She is also accused of stealing money from his bank account.
Two weeks later, Florida authorities identified Riess as a suspect in the murder of Hutchinson who was fatally shot in Fort Meyers Beach on April 9.
Hutchinson's cash, credit cards, and identification were found missing as were her car keys and vehicle.
Florida authorities Riess is wanted for murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of a person's identity.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that Riess targeted Hutchinson due to similarities in their appearance. Police believe the same firearm was used in the fatal shooting deaths of David Riess and Hutchinson. Lois Riess is believed to be driving a stolen, white Accura registered in Hutchinson's name.
Police said Riess' "mode of operation is to befriend women who resemble her and steal their identity."
The Lee County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing Riess talking and smiling with Hutchinson at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery in Fort Meyers Beach on April 5, four days before Riess allegedly killed her. Riess is seen wearing a pale blue shirt in the video.
Authorities said that Riess fled Florida, traveled through the Gulf States, and was believed to have been seen in Corpus Christi, Texas, but her current whereabouts are unknown.
The US Marshall's Office is now involved in the nationwide search "for this dangerous fugitive" who should be considered "armed and dangerous," Undersheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference.
Riess is the mother of three adult children as well as a grandmother, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose told ABC News. He said that Reiss has a "gambling problem" and "financial problems."
"She smiles and looks like anyone's mother or grandmother," Marceno told the Today Show. "Yet she is calculated, she’s targeted and she's an absolute cold-blooded killer," he said.
Marceno told Wink News that Riess could be "anywhere at this time," suggesting that she might cross the border and head to Mexico. He said that she loved to gamble and loved casinos.
Marceno also warned that Riess would, at some point, run out of resources. "She will become more desperate and may kill again," he said.
