Two Of The Six African Teens Reported Missing After A Robotics Competition In DC Went To Canada





Two of six teenagers from Burundi who were reported missing after taking part in an international robotics competition in Washington DC were seen leaving the US for Canada on Thursday, DC police told BuzzFeed News.



"Two of the reported missing persons were last seen leaving the US into Canada," a police spokesperson said on Thursday. "We do not have any indication of foul play. This investigation continues."



Police indicated that the other four teens were also believed to be in safe hands, the Washington Post reported.



The teens, between the ages of 16 and 18, were part of the inaugural FIRST Global Challenge — the first international robotics Olympics for high-school students — held at the DAR Constitution Hall in the city. Nearly 160 teams from nations across the world participated.



The members of the Burundi team, comprised of four males and two females, were last seen after the competition in the 1700 block of D Street, Northwest, at 5 pm on Tuesday, according to police reports provided to BuzzFeed News.



The missing students have one year visas, according to police reports. They were identified as Audrey Mwamikazi, 17, Nice Munezero, 17, Don Charu Ingabire, 16, Kevin Sabumukiza, 17, Richard Irakoze, 18, and Aristide Irambona, 18.



Ingabire and Mwamikazi were the two students seen leaving the US for Canada, the DC police told BuzzFeed News.





They went missing 7/18. Have info? Call #MPD at 202-727-9099/ text 50411. Photos can be found here:… https://t.co/XfnBOJjuDL

On Tuesday night, the adult mentor and coach of Team Burundi, Canisius Bindaba, informed competition officials that he was unable to find the six students on his team after the event, FIRST Global said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Bindaba did not know where the students could have gone, according to police reports for all six students.





Police canvassed the DAR Constitution Hall but could not locate the teens. Authorities attempted to reach one of the missing teen's uncles but did not get an answer, according to the police reports.



FIRST Global President Joe Sestak, a former Admiral and congressman who also served in President Bill Clinton's administration, initially called police and "proper follow on reports have been submitted to the police who are investigating the case," the organization said. "FIRST Global ensures that all students get to their dormitories after the daily competition by providing safe transportation to the students staying at Trinity Washington University who are always to be under close supervision of their adult mentor and are advised not to leave the premises unaccompanied by the mentor," the organization said.

#DYK Team Burundi's motto is "Ugushaka Nugushobora", which translates to "where there is will, there is also might"? https://t.co/I2Z74rHZlj

"It's the first time in Burundi's history to participate in such a championship," Bindaba told a Chinese news agency before the competition. "We hope that we will beat other competitors during the robot Olympics," Bindaba told the Xinhua News Agency on July 12. Ivanka Trump attended the event on Tuesday to meet the all-female robotics teams from six countries.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!