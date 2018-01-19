People's Jaws Dropped After President Trump Apparently Wanted All The Sharks To Die

Share On more Share On more

Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, revealed the president's apparent obsession with sharks in a 2011 interview with InTouch Weekly, which the magazine published in full on Friday.

During a dinner with Trump at his private bungalow in the Beverly Hills Hotel, Clifford said he was watching Shark Week on television and was "terrified of sharks."

During a dinner with Trump at his private bungalow in the Beverly Hills Hotel, Clifford said he was watching Shark Week on television and was "terrified of sharks."

The "worst shark attack in history" is widely believed to be the gruesome ordeal that US sailors suffered in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis was sunk by a Japanese submarine and sharks devoured the survivors and victims. The shark-related casualties are estimated to range from a few dozen to nearly 150 of the original 1,196 men on board, the Smithsonian reported .

In fact, Trump did tweet twice in 2013 about his hatred for sharks.

Okay this is officially the best part of the Stormy Daniels interview

So after reading Stormy Daniels' quote, people's jaws dropped at the revelation.

Trump’s position on sharks is going to boost his approval rating into the 70s. https://t.co/ViGHgzSzAy

Some really sank their teeth into this juicy detail.

Apparently, Donald Trump hates sharks and hope all sharks "die". More specifically, he hates sharks from the shithole parts of the ocean.

@davidmackau I think I just figured out what hat to wear to the Women’s March tomorrow 🦈

Some went for the shark-chic look.

1. Me 2. People who like me 3. Winners ... 38892. Sharks 38893. Losers and haters of the World https://t.co/DLz6KTcY0y

this just took on new significance >> Donald Trump Almost Played the President in Sharknado 3 https://t.co/JNLmCtPPk2

Even though he almost played the president in Sharknado 3.

So what does it mean for ocean policy that the current president of the United States formed his opinions about sha… https://t.co/ZBSipUZg44

But marine biology conservationists and shark advocates were not laughing.

Dr. Andrew Thaler, a deep-sea ecologist and population geneticist from Maryland, tweeted his concerns about the impact on ocean protection and policy when the president was forming his opinions about sharks by "apparently obsessively watching Shark Week?"

Thaler said that while ocean policy and protections in the US has largely been a bipartisan issue, "this is the first administration in a long time that's been openly antagonistic to increasing ocean protections."

He declined to provide a comment to BuzzFeed News.