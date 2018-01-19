People's Jaws Dropped After President Trump Apparently Wanted All The Sharks To Die

President Trump wants "all the sharks to die" according to an account by adult film star Stephanie Clifford, who claimed she had sex with the president in a hotel room in July 2006.
Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, revealed the president's apparent obsession with sharks in a 2011 interview with InTouch Weekly, which the magazine published in full on Friday.
Advertisement
During a dinner with Trump at his private bungalow in the Beverly Hills Hotel, Clifford said he was watching Shark Week on television and was "terrified of sharks."
Here's the excerpt from the interview:
We had dinner once again in his room. I had swordfish that time. Once again, no alcohol. The strangest thing about that night — this was the best thing ever. You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.” He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.
The "worst shark attack in history" is widely believed to be the gruesome ordeal that US sailors suffered in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis was sunk by a Japanese submarine and sharks devoured the survivors and victims. The shark-related casualties are estimated to range from a few dozen to nearly 150 of the original 1,196 men on board, the Smithsonian reported.
People's jaws dropped at the revelation.
Left Shark gifs and memories were revived.
Some really sank their teeth into this juicy detail.
Advertisement
Others made biting remarks.
There were a few killer comments.
Some went for the shark chic look.
People noted that Trump was never pro-shark...
Even though he almost played the president in Sharknado 3.
Advertisement
People suggested a snap election.
But marine biology conservationists and shark advocates were not laughing.
Dr. Andrew Thaler, a deep-sea ecologist and population geneticist from Maryland, tweeted his concerns about the impact on ocean protection and policy when the president was forming his opinions about sharks by "apparently obsessively watching Shark Week?"
Thaler said that while ocean policy and protections in the US has largely been a bipartisan issue, "this is the first administration in a long time that's been openly antagonistic to increasing ocean protections."
He declined to provide a comment to BuzzFeed News.
"If we have a president who's opinions are largely formed through cable programming, who was binge watching Shark Week and Discovery during peak Mermaids, that's a problem," Thaler tweeted.
Susan Perkins, a curator and Professor of Microbial Genomics at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, said that it was "very disturbing...how much the president hates sharks and admitted to never supporting any efforts to conserve or protect them."
In conclusion:
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.