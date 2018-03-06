Former Trump Aide Says He Was Having A "Rough Day" When He Insulted Sarah Sanders During Bizarre TV Interviews

Sam Nunberg apologized for telling the White House press secretary to "shut her fat mouth" during interviews on Monday in which he also said he would not comply with a subpoena.

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg told the Daily Caller that he owed White House press secretary Sarah Sanders an apology for telling her to "shut her fat mouth" during a series of bizarre television interviews on Monday that led to wide speculation about his mental state.

"It was wrong of me to attack Sarah,” Nunberg said in an interview. “Sarah’s very talented. It was a rude comment. I understand she was just doing her job, and I think she does a very good job under rough circumstances … I owe her an apology. I was having a rough day."

During Monday's interviews, Nunberg repeatedly attacked Sanders, and at one point, appeared to threaten her during his interview on MSNBC saying, "And I'm warning her, by the way, to shut her mouth."

Nunberg also walked back his comments to several media outlets in which he refused to comply with a subpoena from a grand jury investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. During interviews with MSNBC, NY1, and CNN, he called demands to hand over his emails related to the investigation "ridiculous," and complained about the time and money he would have to spend on sending the emails and going to Washington, DC, to testify before a grand jury on Friday, March 9. "Screw that," he told Gloria Borger on CNN.

However, he told the Daily Caller on Tuesday that he was going to comply with the subpoena and was undergoing the process of handing over his emails for special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. Nunberg, who was fired twice from Trump's campaign — once in 2014 and again in 2015 — also called Trump an "idiot" on CNN and suggested that Mueller might have incriminating information about the president. He told Ari Melber at MSNBC that Trump was "the most disloyal person [you're] ever gonna meet." His comments prompted CNN anchor Erin Burnett to ask Nunberg if he had been drinking during the day.

"Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath," Burnett said.

"Well, I have not had a drink," Nunberg replied, adding that he had not taken anything else besides his antidepressant medication. He reiterated to the Daily Caller that he "was not on any substances" during the televised interviews. "Look, I’ll tell it to you this way: Everything I have to go through now — I’m smart enough not to involve alcohol. You don’t want to be involved in alcohol," he said. However, Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino claimed that Nunberg had admitted to him on Monday that he was drinking and that he would be seeking "treatment" following his grand jury appearance on Friday.



just spoke w @NunbergSam he told me he's fully cooperating now w Mueller's team and he's intending to go get treatment following his grand jury appearance on Friday

Gasparino said that Nunberg told him he was "fully cooperating" with Mueller's investigation and that he would be "handing over all the emails through his lawyer." "He’s also going to seek treatment for what ails him," Gasparino said Tuesday. "There’s something. Drinking I believe is a big part of it and that’s what happened yesterday. That’s where the story actually goes from here. When I interviewed him, and I interviewed him early, he admitted to me he was drinking." Nunberg did not immediately respond to calls or text messages from BuzzFeed News.





