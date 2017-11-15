Roy Moore's Lawyer Just Said Some Batshit Crazy Things While Defending Him On MSNBC

In a giant what-the-actual-fuck moment, Roy Moore's attorney suggested that MSNBC host Ali Velshi's "diverse background" would help him understand why the Republican candidate for Senate from Alabama allegedly acted inappropriately with underage women.
Trenton Garmon, an attorney for Moore's Foundation for Moral Law, was on MSNBC Wednesday to defend Moore against several accusations that he tried to date underage women, and sexually assaulted a teenager in 1977, while he was in his thirties.
Moore has denied the allegations, and told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he didn't remember if he ever dated women in their teens.
"No, I don't remember that and I don't remember ever dating any girl without the permission of her mother," Moore told Hannity.
Referring to Moore's response, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked Garmon why Moore would need permission from any of the girls' mothers if they weren't underage.
Garmon then referred to Ruhle's cohost, Ali Velshi, implying that because of his "diverse background" he would understand why Moore would seek a parent's permission to date women.
Advertisement
"Culturally speaking, there's differences — I looked up Ali's background and that's awesome that you have got such a diverse background, it's really cool to read through that," Garmon told Velshi.
After Ruhle interrupted Garmon to ask him what Velshi's background had to do with "dating 14-year-old girls," Garmon replied: "In other countries, there's arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage."
"Ali's from Canada," Ruhle pointed out.
Garmon replied: "I understand that, and Ali's also spent time in other countries... It's not a bad thing."
OH...KAY.
During the interview, Garmon also implied that Beverly Young Nelson, who accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 in 1977, was lying during her press conference.
He said he had evidence from a handwriting expert to prove that Moore's signature in Nelson's yearbook — which she presented during the news conference — was a forgery owing to the "slant of the different text" and "a discrepancy as to the shade of the ink" in the color pictures.
Garmon also said Nelson's stepson had stated that he did not believe her accusations.
Garmon has caused more than just furrowed brows in the past. In 2014, the Alabama Supreme Court suspended his law license for 91 days for violating rules in connection with the death of a 13-year-old child in an automobile accident, according to a report by the Alabama Lawyer.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.