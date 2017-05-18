Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes Is Dead

Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes died Thursday morning, his wife Elizabeth Ailes said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. He was 77.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning surrounded by his beautiful family," Elizabeth Ailes said.



"Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary, he was a loyal friend to so many. Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back.

"During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life."

The news was first reported by the Drudge Report. A cause of death was not provided.