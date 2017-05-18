Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes Is Dead

Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes died Thursday morning, his wife Elizabeth Ailes said. He was 77.

The news was first reported in a statement to the Drudge Report. Fox News later confirmed the report.



"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," Elizabeth Ailes said.



"Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..." Elizabeth Ailes said.



Ailes resigned from the network last July following a series of sexual harassment allegations against him.



A controversial and influential figure in American entertainment, Ailes had personally overseen Fox News programming since the network's launch in 1996.



This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.