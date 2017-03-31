New York City Will Close The Notorious Rikers Island Jail

Last year, de Blasio refused to endorse the "noble concept" of closing Rikers Island, saying it cost "many billions of dollars."

The jail facility has been plagued with problems and in 2014 was sued by federal prosecutors for alleged civil rights violations and a “deep-seated culture of violence."

"It is an historic occasion that for the first time in 85 years that we have an agreement to move off of Rikers Island," de Blasio said at a press conference Friday.

"Closing Rikers — it will happen, but it will be a difficult path and it will take us a decade."