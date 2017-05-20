Sections

White Nationalist Richard Spencer's Gym Terminated His Membership After A Woman Called Him A Neo Nazi

Spencer told BuzzFeed News he was "annoyed" at the gym's actions and said that he was a "model gym-goer."

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer's gym in Virginia revoked his membership after a Georgetown University professor confronted him and called him a neo-Nazi, Spencer confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, wrote a Tumblr post describing her confrontation with Spencer at the Old Town Sport & Health gym in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. Fair wrote that she approached Spencer at the gym and 'loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi.' She said she anticipated that the gym would kick her out for confronting Spencer. 'First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward,' Fair wrote. 'When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer,' this pendulous poltroon said 'No. I am not.'' Fair then wrote that she 'exploited the full range of my first amendment entitlements by telling him that this country does not belong to white men.' Fair told BuzzFeed News she would provide a comment tomorrow. Spencer, who coined the term 'alt-right,' heads the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank. After Donald Trump's win, he addressed an alt-right conference where people in the crowd were seen making Nazi salutes as Spencer shouted 'Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail our victory!' He also also called for “peaceful ethnic cleansing of non-white Americans, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Last month, protests and fights broke out at Auburn University in Alabama after Spencer gave a speech there. In her post, Fair wrote, 'As a white woman, I find his membership at this gym to be unacceptable. I found his membership at this gym to be an unfair burden upon the women and people of color–and white male allies of the same.'
C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, wrote a Tumblr post describing her confrontation with Spencer at the Old Town Sport & Health gym in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Fair wrote that she approached Spencer at the gym and "loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi." She said she anticipated that the gym would kick her out for confronting Spencer.

"First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward," Fair wrote. "When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer,' this pendulous poltroon said 'No. I am not.'"

Fair then wrote that she "exploited the full range of my first amendment entitlements by telling him that this country does not belong to white men."

Fair told BuzzFeed News she would provide a comment tomorrow.

Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right," heads the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank. After Donald Trump's win, he addressed an alt-right conference where people in the crowd were seen making Nazi salutes as Spencer shouted "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail our victory!" He also also called for “peaceful ethnic cleansing of non-white Americans, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Last month, protests and fights broke out at Auburn University in Alabama after Spencer gave a speech there.

In her post, Fair wrote, "As a white woman, I find his membership at this gym to be unacceptable. I found his membership at this gym to be an unfair burden upon the women and people of color–and white male allies of the same."

Fair also posted photos of the confrontation, saying that Spencer requested the help of one of the black female trainers at the gym. "Seriously? This superior race of a white man needed the help of a female African American? What kind of martial race member is he?," Fair wrote in her post.

Fair said that the majority of employees of the Old Town Sport & Health gym were "women and/or old people of color" who Spencer has "has repeatedly asserted...to be inferior to his kind who are entitled to rule over us because we are not christian, white or have a vagina."

She said the general manager of the gym had asserted Spencer's right to join the gym two months ago and had accused her of creating a "hostile environment" by confronting Spencer.

The manager of the gym did not respond to a request for comment. A gym employee who answered the phone declined to comment.

On Thursday, Fair wrote on Twitter that Spencer had been "ousted" from the gym.

Spencer, who recently led a march of people wearing white and holding torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, told BuzzFeed News that he was disappointed and annoyed at the gym's decision to revoke his membership as he was a "model gym-goer."

"I'm really a model-gym goer. I don't bother anyone. I don't talk to anyone. I really just go and lift weights," Spencer said.

Spencer said he was at the gym "peacefully working out" when Fair came up to him and asked him if he was Richard Spencer. "I said no, because I wanted her to go away," he said. "I didn't want to get into a confrontation."

"I don't come to the gym to do politics. But she started screeching and yelling all this stuff," Spencer said, adding that the other patrons asked her to stop.

He said that Fair told him, "You're evil, you're terrible, you're oppressing people at the gym,' which is just ridiculous," Spencer said.

"I can't believe she's a professor. She's an imbecile," he said.

He said that he gestured to one of the trainers, "who happened to be an African American woman" to tell Fair to stop bothering him.

He said that the manager, "a middle-aged white man" told Fair to "cut it out" and asked her to leave after around 10 minutes, while he was allowed to stay and finish working out.

Spencer said that it was unfair of the gym to kick him out when he "followed all the rules" and was "well-behaved" while Fair made "this huge scene and annoyed everyone at the gym."

"I don't know [why they revoked it]," Spencer said. "I was a well-behaved member of this gym, I did not cause any controversy."

He said that he was previously a member of this gym and had joined it again a few months ago.

According to Spencer, people would sometimes recognize him at the gym but that he would just go about "doing my business."

He said that the gym may have feared "negative publicity" after Fair "made it into a cause of some sort."

"I don't know what [the gym's] motives are," Spencer said.

Asked whether he was considering taking action against the gym, Spencer said, "I've been talking to a couple of people about this. I don't know what we're gonna do."

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

