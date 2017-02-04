People Are Mad That Trump Slammed The Judge Who Blocked His Travel Ban

His full statement read:

The President’s hostility toward the rule of law is not just embarrassing, it is dangerous. He seems intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis. He fired the nation’s top law enforcement official for recognizing that his so-called ‘travel ban’ was indefensible. It is in fact an arbitrary and shameful attempt to discriminate against Muslims. Last year, he made baseless accusations and attacked a federal judge because of his ethnic heritage. And now he is attempting to bully and disparage yet another federal judge—this one appointed by a Republican President and confirmed by a Republican Senate—for having the audacity to do his job and apply the rule of the law.

We need an Attorney General, like Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, willing to lose his or her job to do the right thing. And we need a nominee for the Supreme Court willing to demonstrate he or she will not cower to an overreaching executive. This makes it even more important that Judge Gorsuch, and every other judge this president may nominate, demonstrates the ability to be an independent check and balance on an administration that shamefully and harmfully seems to reject the very concept.