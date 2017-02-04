Get Our News App
People Are Mad That Trump Slammed The Judge Who Blocked His Travel Ban

“No one is above the law, not even the president.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. On Saturday, President Donald Trump slammed a federal judge — nominated by former President George W. Bush and approved 99-0 by the Senate — for blocking his immigration ban.

In his tweet, Trump questioned the legitimacy of US District Court Judge James Robart, who issued a nationwide order in Washington state on Friday, halting enforcement of parts of the immigration ban Trump signed late last month.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump said in his tweet.

2. Reactions from Trump’s political opponents were swift. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said the president’s attack on the judge showed a “lack of respect for the Constitution.”

In a statement, Schumer said, “With each action testing the Constitution, and each personal attack on a judge, President Trump raises the bar even higher for Judge Gorsuch’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court. His ability to be an independent check will be front and center throughout the confirmation process.”

3. Former CIA officer Evan McMullin — who ran against Trump in Utah as an independent in last year’s election — said undermining the legitimacy of a judge “is a threat to the Republic.”

4. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said, “No one is above the law — not even the President.”

5. Sen. Bernie Sanders then quoted Ferguson is his rebuke of the president.

6. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Trump that his defiance of the judiciary might not end well for him.

We've seen a president try to defy the judiciary before. His name was Richard Nixon. It didn't end well for him.

— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor)

7. Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, said that he had “never seen a president attack a sitting judge this way.”

"So-called judge"? As the former top courtroom lawyer for the federal govt,I've never seen a president attack a sit… https://t.co/iFfNo8XHCc

— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal)

8. New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, warned Trump, “We are watching closely your contempt for our Judicial Branch.”

No "so-called." Judge Robart is a GWB appointee who was confirmed 99-0. We are watching closely your contempt for… https://t.co/OjxMoOeoJK

— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler)

9. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Trump’s attempt “to bully and disparage” a federal judge “embarrassing” and “dangerous.”

His full statement read:

The President’s hostility toward the rule of law is not just embarrassing, it is dangerous. He seems intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis. He fired the nation’s top law enforcement official for recognizing that his so-called ‘travel ban’ was indefensible. It is in fact an arbitrary and shameful attempt to discriminate against Muslims. Last year, he made baseless accusations and attacked a federal judge because of his ethnic heritage. And now he is attempting to bully and disparage yet another federal judge—this one appointed by a Republican President and confirmed by a Republican Senate—for having the audacity to do his job and apply the rule of the law.

We need an Attorney General, like Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, willing to lose his or her job to do the right thing. And we need a nominee for the Supreme Court willing to demonstrate he or she will not cower to an overreaching executive. This makes it even more important that Judge Gorsuch, and every other judge this president may nominate, demonstrates the ability to be an independent check and balance on an administration that shamefully and harmfully seems to reject the very concept.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to several members of the Senate Judiciary Committee for their responses.

Sen. Al Franken’s spokesperson responded, saying, “We will have to sit this one out.”

11. Many others on social media referred to Trump as a “so-called president”…

If Trump can call Robart a "so-called" judge, can we call him -- with infinitely better justification -- a "so-called" president?

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman)

12. …including Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary…

If anything, given popular vote, role of outside forces & historically low approval, Trump's a "so called" President https://t.co/7xFR2eDb7V

— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon)

13. …and actor George Takei.

The tweets of this so-called president are ridiculous and will be overused. https://t.co/LdNUobEXxs

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei)

14. “Imagine if a federal judge called Trump the ‘so-called president?’” wrote Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker.

Imagine if a federal judge called Trump the "so-called president"?

— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza)

15. Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, had a similar take.

I'm trying to imagine how people would react if a Judge Robart had called Trump "this so-called president."

— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw)

16. Liberal political commentator Sally Kohn called Trump’s tweet “incredibly worrisome and dangerous.”

"so-called" -- President of the United States challenging the authority/credibility of federal judge. Incredibly wo… https://t.co/u5fQoSTxU8

— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn)

17. Others recalled when Trump said a judge’s Mexican heritage would mean he couldn’t be impartial.

I remember a simpler time when Trump only dismissed a judge's opinion because the judge's parents were Mexican. https://t.co/qpQUXjgW3P

— Baratunde (@baratunde)

18. Some people, including CNN’s Jake Tapper, noted that there was difference between a president criticizing a court’s decision and dismissing the authority of a judge to make it.

Huge difference between criticizing a court's decision & dismissing the authority of a "so-called judge" to make it. https://t.co/E5zn9ifgn5

— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse)

Plenty of federal judges handed down decisions challenging actions by Presidents Obama/Bush -- they never personally attacked the judges.

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper)

20. But journalist Jonah Goldberg dismissed it, writing, “This is not a crisis. It’s a tweet.”

If you read my tweets, you'll see I think Trump shouldn't have attacked the judge. But I also think this is not a crisis. It's a tweet.

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO)

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
