People Are Mad That Trump Slammed The Judge Who Blocked His Travel Ban

1. On Saturday, President Donald Trump slammed a federal judge — nominated by former President George W. Bush and approved 99-0 by the Senate — for blocking his immigration ban.
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
In his tweet, Trump questioned the legitimacy of US District Court Judge James Robart, who issued a nationwide order in Washington state on Friday, halting enforcement of parts of the immigration ban Trump signed late last month.
“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump said in his tweet.
2. Reactions from Trump’s political opponents were swift. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said the president’s attack on the judge showed a “lack of respect for the Constitution.”
POTUS's attack on Judge Robart shows a disdain for an ind. judiciary that doesn't bend to his wishes & lack of respect for the Constitution.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer)
In a statement, Schumer said, “With each action testing the Constitution, and each personal attack on a judge, President Trump raises the bar even higher for Judge Gorsuch’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court. His ability to be an independent check will be front and center throughout the confirmation process.”
3. Former CIA officer Evan McMullin — who ran against Trump in Utah as an independent in last year’s election — said undermining the legitimacy of a judge “is a threat to the Republic.”
4. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said, “No one is above the law — not even the President.”
5. Sen. Bernie Sanders then quoted Ferguson is his rebuke of the president.
6. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Trump that his defiance of the judiciary might not end well for him.
7. Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, said that he had “never seen a president attack a sitting judge this way.”
8. New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, warned Trump, “We are watching closely your contempt for our Judicial Branch.”
9. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Trump’s attempt “to bully and disparage” a federal judge “embarrassing” and “dangerous.”
His full statement read:
The President’s hostility toward the rule of law is not just embarrassing, it is dangerous. He seems intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis. He fired the nation’s top law enforcement official for recognizing that his so-called ‘travel ban’ was indefensible. It is in fact an arbitrary and shameful attempt to discriminate against Muslims. Last year, he made baseless accusations and attacked a federal judge because of his ethnic heritage. And now he is attempting to bully and disparage yet another federal judge—this one appointed by a Republican President and confirmed by a Republican Senate—for having the audacity to do his job and apply the rule of the law.
We need an Attorney General, like Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, willing to lose his or her job to do the right thing. And we need a nominee for the Supreme Court willing to demonstrate he or she will not cower to an overreaching executive. This makes it even more important that Judge Gorsuch, and every other judge this president may nominate, demonstrates the ability to be an independent check and balance on an administration that shamefully and harmfully seems to reject the very concept.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to several members of the Senate Judiciary Committee for their responses.
Sen. Al Franken’s spokesperson responded, saying, “We will have to sit this one out.”
11. Many others on social media referred to Trump as a “so-called president”…
12. …including Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary…
13. …and actor George Takei.
14. “Imagine if a federal judge called Trump the ‘so-called president?’” wrote Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker.
15. Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, had a similar take.
16. Liberal political commentator Sally Kohn called Trump’s tweet “incredibly worrisome and dangerous.”
17. Others recalled when Trump said a judge’s Mexican heritage would mean he couldn’t be impartial.
18. Some people, including CNN’s Jake Tapper, noted that there was difference between a president criticizing a court’s decision and dismissing the authority of a judge to make it.
