People Are Arguing Over Whether This Police Department's Facebook Post Mocked A Woman Who Called For Help

For some time now, police departments in the US and across the world have tried to be funny and relatable on social media, using everything from gentle sarcasm and hashtags...

Ok. So. In today's edition of #yougottabekidding he's upset a business told him he could only have 1 free bag of po… https://t.co/V0w50DUWBh

Many employ mild and harmless humor while describing some of the weird calls police are forced to respond to.

Now, one sheriff's office in Florida is getting flack for their Facebook post that people say mocked and embarrassed a woman who called them for help.

The fire and rescue officials who responded to the situation managed to release the pressure inside the container and return it to the woman.

Police said there was "potential for an explosion due to increasing pressure inside the device."

The post said that the woman had placed two vials of sperm inside a stainless steel thermos with dry ice and had closed the lid without removing the rubber O-ring as the directions required.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Florida, described, in detail, a recent incident where a 26-year-old woman who was trying to get pregnant through artificial insemination called police when she was concerned about a possible explosion after mishandling the storage of sperm at her house.

The sheriff's office also used this stock image of a disgusted woman in the Facebook post.

"I would want to try to figure out a way to handle it myself," she said.

She said she would be afraid to call the sheriff's office again in the same situation.

The woman said that she felt the Facebook post "lacks professionalism and lacks the care that I was shown in person."

"We weren't even telling our family," she said. "It was something my husband and I were keeping between ourselves."

She said that she and her husband's effort to get pregnant was a private matter.

The woman said she called the non-emergency number after she found out she had accidentally "created a bomb in my freezer" after mishandling the thermos with dry ice and sperm.

However, Sheriff Chris Nocco defended the post, describing it as a "unique call faced by our officers."

"We attempt to show every day what our officers see in calls and we are a very open agency about the types of calls we see each day," Nocco said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "We do this through a variety of means including our Tweet Alongs, body camera video releases, and details on calls such as this. This was a very unique call faced by our officers as well as Pasco fire fighters."

"Make no mistake, this was a potentially dangerous situation as the dry ice combined with pressure could have produced devastating effects and we are grateful that no damage was done," he added.

Chase Daniels, an assistant executive director who runs the office's social media team, told BuzzFeed News that the post was "very carefully worded" to remove all identifying information about the woman.

"We want to make it very clear that we did not identify the individual," he said.

Daniels said that the sheriff's office likes to show their social media followers what a day looks like in the life of a police officer and to share some of the "unique" calls they get.

Responding to the use of the stock image, Chase said, "This was just trying to add a light-hearted nature to an incident that thankfully wasn't dangerous. No one ended up hurt and no damage was done."