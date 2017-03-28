This Trump Surrogate Accused Obama Of Golfing After Daniel Pearl's Murder – 6 Years Before He Was Elected President

Last night on CNN, Donald Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany accused Obama of rushing off to a golf game after the murder of Daniel Pearl, a journalist who was beheaded by terrorists in Pakistan. Except that Pearl was murdered in 2002 when Obama wasn't the president.
McEnany on Tuesday apologized for using the wrong name. She said she meant to say that Obama went golfing after the murder of journalist James Foley who was beheaded by ISIS in Syria in 2014.
But that didn't stop people on Twitter from ripping McEnany for her mistake.
People imagined plenty of scenarios when "Obama went golfing."
"I heard that Obama was golfing when JFK was shot..." one person said.
"Obama was golfing when Trump's third casino went bankrupt," another joked.
"OBAMA WAS GOLFING DURING PEARL HARBOR."
Here's the full CNN clip.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
