Trump Just Tossed Some Guy's Hat Into The Crowd After Signing It For Him

President Trump kicked off the annual White House Easter Egg roll on Monday.
While Trump was greeting the happy families, one guy requested the president to sign his hat. Trump obliged, but instead of handing the signed hat back to the guy, Trump flung it into the crowd, saying, "Here you go kids!"
And the guy was like: "No. Noooooooooo."
TFW when you just deprived some kid of his presidential memento.
Here's your hat, kid....NOT!!!
The president later remembered to ask, "Who's hat?" Except, he wasn't holding a hat, but a sharpie.
