Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Trump Just Tossed Some Guy's Hat Into The Crowd After Signing It For Him

"Nooooooo." - Guy without a hat.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump kicked off the annual White House Easter Egg roll on Monday.

Susan Walsh / AP

While Trump was greeting the happy families, one guy requested the president to sign his hat. Trump obliged, but instead of handing the signed hat back to the guy, Trump flung it into the crowd, saying, "Here you go kids!"

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the ha… https://t.co/uhPfgL5Xaa
POLITICO @politico

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the ha… https://t.co/uhPfgL5Xaa

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the guy was like: "No. Noooooooooo."

Twitter: @politico

TFW when you just deprived some kid of his presidential memento.

Twitter: @politico
Twitter: @politico
Twitter: @politico

Here's your hat, kid....NOT!!!

Twitter: @politico

The president later remembered to ask, "Who's hat?" Except, he wasn't holding a hat, but a sharpie.

Twitter: @politico

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews