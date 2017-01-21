Get Our News App
Michael Flynn’s Son Just Asked If Women Are Marching For Free Manicures

The son of Donald Trump’s national security adviser mocked the Women’s March on Twitter.

Tasneem Nashrulla
1. Michael Flynn Jr., the son of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, mocked the Women’s March on Twitter, asking if women wanted free manicures and pedicures.

His tweet was in response to a clip of a former NAACP leader at the Women’s March saying, “We will march on ‘til victory is won.”

“Women already have equal rights, and YES equal pay in this country,” Flynn Jr., offspring of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, said in a tweet Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people in Washington, DC, and around the world marched for women’s equality and rights a day after Trump was sworn in as president.

“What MORE do you want? Free mani/pedis?” Flynn Jr. asked.

2. People were pretty pissed off about his tweet.

Twitter: @mflynnJR

This isn’t the first time Flynn Jr. has incited anger over his controversial tweets. He had come under fire for a tweet that claimed that the conspiracy theory known as “Pizzagate” was a story “until proven false.”

Flynn’s son served as his father’s chief of staff and had helped him with his administration and scheduling duties during the transition. However, after the furore over his “Pizzagate” tweet, Trump’s team said he was “no longer involved with the transition.”

3. Flynn Jr. has often criticized Islam claiming that it does not give women equal rights.

Twitter: @mflynnJR

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
