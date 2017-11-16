Mistrial Declared In Case Of Democratic Senator Accused Of Accepting Bribes From A Florida Eye Doctor

A judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who was charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy friend and donor in exchange for political influence, after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

U.S. District Court Judge William H. Walls made the decision to declare a mistrial after jurors said they remained deadlocked on all counts against the senator and and his co-defendant, Salomon Melgen, following four days of deliberations.

The judge told jurors after meeting with them and lawyers behind closed doors "that further deliberations would be futile and that there is no alternative but to declare a mistrial.”

Jurors had earlier indicated that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on Monday, but Walls urged them to resume deliberations.

In a note to the judge on Thursday, the jury said, “We have each tried to look at this case from different viewpoints, but still feel strongly in our positions, nor are we willing to move away from our strong convictions.”

Prosecutors sought a partial verdict, but Walls called it a “futile exercise,” and said that it would lead down a “slippery slope of coercion,” according to reporters present in the courtroom.

The jury began deliberations more than a week ago after closing arguments in which Menendez's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said his client's "deep and abiding" friendship with Florida eye doctor Melgen "destroys every single one of the charges" against both men, the Washington Post reported.



Menendez, who was indicted more than two years ago, is the first sitting US senator to face federal bribery charges in 36 years. Both Menendez and Melgen have denied all charges against them.



Prosecutors argued that Menendez misused his office in a "bribery scheme" by accepting lavish gifts from Melgen, including flights on the doctor's private jet and a stay at a luxury hotel in Paris.



Menendez failed to report any of the flights, potentially violating federal law, in what his lawyer has described as an unintentional oversight. After media reports revealed details of his trips, the senator repaid Melgen $58,000.



Melgen was also a campaign donor for Menendez, giving thousands of dollars towards his re-election.



In exchange for these gifts, prosecutors alleged that Menendez aided Melgen in personal matters and business affairs, such as contacting an ambassador to help the doctor get travel visas for his foreign girlfriends, intervening with the US Department of Health and Human Services to help Melgen settle an $8.9-million Medicare payment dispute, and lobbying State Department officials to help Melgen resolve a contractual dispute with the government of the Dominican Republic.