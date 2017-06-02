A Man Stole The Wedding Ring And Backpack Of One Of The Portland Train Stabbing Attack Victims

Share On more Share On more

Police apprehended a suspect (pictured on the left) who allegedly stole the wedding ring and backpack of Ricky Best after he was stabbed to death on a Portland train when he tried to stop a white supremacist from hurling racist abuse at a Muslim woman and her friend.

Portland police on Friday apprehended the man suspected of stealing Best's wedding ring and backpack from the MAX train after Best was fatally attacked while trying to intervene when a man — identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Christian — shouted hate speech at two young women.

Another man, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, was also killed in the attack. Christian is facing charges of aggravated murder.

Best, a 53-year-old city employee, Army veteran, and father of four, was heading home to his children in Happy Valley when he was killed.

Police said that the stolen backpack contained "personal items important to the Best family."

After asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, Portland police tweeted on Friday that they had caught the man, but did not release details about his arrest.