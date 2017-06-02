Sections

A Man Stole The Wedding Ring And Backpack Of One Of The Portland Train Stabbing Attack Victims

Police apprehended a suspect who stole the items from Ricky Best after he was killed while trying to stop a white supremacist's racist vitriol against two women on a train.

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Police apprehended a suspect (pictured on the left) who allegedly stole the wedding ring and backpack of Ricky Best after he was stabbed to death on a Portland train when he tried to stop a white supremacist from hurling racist abuse at a Muslim woman and her friend.

Ricky Best
Ricky Best

Portland police on Friday apprehended the man suspected of stealing Best's wedding ring and backpack from the MAX train after Best was fatally attacked while trying to intervene when a man — identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Christian — shouted hate speech at two young women.

Another man, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, was also killed in the attack. Christian is facing charges of aggravated murder.

Best, a 53-year-old city employee, Army veteran, and father of four, was heading home to his children in Happy Valley when he was killed.

Police said that the stolen backpack contained "personal items important to the Best family."

After asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, Portland police tweeted on Friday that they had caught the man, but did not release details about his arrest.

Surveillance video showed the suspect — a white male with a blonde hair mullet — leaving the MAX train carrying Best's backpack.

The suspect was wearing a black Jordan Brand baseball cap, a black t-shirt featuring an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American flag, black shorts, and black shoes.

The suspect was seen carrying another backpack in his left hand but police did not know if it was his.

Best served 23 years in the military and was a former candidate for Clackamas County commissioner.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews