Someone May Be Pooping In The Washing Machines At This College Dorm

Campus police at the Southern Illinois University in Carbondale are investigating a report of someone pooping inside the washing machines in one of the dorm's laundry rooms.

Several students have raised a stink about an alleged serial pooper who has been defecating in the laundry room at Abbott Hall since September, according to a report by the student newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.



Sophomore Erica Miller told the Daily Egyptian that he found poop in the rubber seal inside the washing machine.

"I get my clothes out of the washer and there’s the smell,” he said. “That is what you encounter first, and then you find it. You see the actual feces, and it’s in the little rubber thing and you peel it back, and you’re like ‘No, thank you.’ And it looks like it’s been through a cycle.”

Sophomore Sami Pierce told the Daily Egyptian that she also noticed feces around where one of her socks was caught in the washer in September.



"All the fun things get stuck in there,” Pierce said. “Where do you report it to, though? That’s not something you expect when you’re doing laundry.”

Housing staff at the university received a complaint last month, prompting the Department of Public Safety to start an investigation, Rae Goldsmith, a spokesperson for the school, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday. She said the case was still active and there were no shitty suspects so far.

Following the complaint in September, "housing staff members initiated conversations with students about responsible group living and respect for each other’s property," Goldsmith told BuzzFeed News.

"We always encourage residents to stay with their laundry in order to prevent theft or other issues," Goldsmith said.