Kellyanne Conway Just Told Everybody To "Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff"

1. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway encouraged people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during an interview with Fox and Friends Thursday.
2. Conway used her appearance on the morning show to promote Ivanka Trump’s brand, a day after President Trump used the official @POTUS account to slam Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s clothing line.
Nordstrom announced last week that they were dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line because of declining sales of the brand. After the president’s public condemnation of Nordstrom, the company reiterated that their decision was based on the brand’s performance.
However Conway appeared to criticize the online retailer for using Ivanka Trump to “get to” the president.
“I do find it ironic that you’ve got some executives all over the internet bragging about what they’ve done to her and her line and yet they’re using the most prominent woman in Donald Trump’s…you know…she’s his daughter, and they’re using her whose been a champion for woman empowerment and women in the workplace to get to him,” Conway told Fox and Friends.
“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would tell you,” Conway added. “I hate shopping but I’m gonna go get some myself today.”
Ivanka has tried to distance herself from her brand.
3. “It’s a wonderful line, I own some of it…I’m just going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online,” Conway said.
4. “Conway’s encouragement to buy Ivanka’s stuff would seem to be a clear violation of rules prohibiting misuse of public office for anyone’s private gain,” Don W. Fox, former general counsel and former acting director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) told The Washington Post.
Federal ethical regulations state that a government employee cannot use his public office “for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”
The provisions issued by the OGE are designed to ensure that government employees do not misuse their official position.
“This is jaw-dropping to me,” Fox told the Post, adding that the OGE Standards of Conduct applied to all executive branch employees and members of the armed forces.
The OGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
5. Chris Lu, a former Obama administration official, said that he and his White House colleagues “would’ve been fired” if they did what Conway had done. “Then again, our boss cared about ethics,” Lu said.
My Obama WH colleagues can chime in. If we did what @KellyannePolls did, we would've been fired. Then again, our boss cared about ethics— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44)
Lu, the former United States Deputy Secretary of Labor, also said that Conway “violated” the federal ethics rule issued by the OGE.
6. Donald Trump Jr., also joined his father in condemning Nordstrom, tweeting a Breitbart story about women reportedly planning to boycott Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump’s line.
- Kellyanne Conway, responding to stores dropping Ivanka Trump's fashion line, said in an interview that people should "go buy Ivanka's stuff."
- An American Indian tribe challenging the Dakota Access Pipeline is racing to court to stop further construction on the project.
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Trump's travel ban by citing an Islamic terror attack in Atlanta that never happened.
- And a Samsung battery factory exploded, only four months after the company recalled its Galaxy Note7 smartphone for the same issue 🔥