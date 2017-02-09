Kellyanne Conway Just Told Everybody To "Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff"

2. Conway used her appearance on the morning show to promote Ivanka Trump’s brand, a day after President Trump used the official @POTUS account to slam Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s clothing line.

Nordstrom announced last week that they were dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line because of declining sales of the brand. After the president’s public condemnation of Nordstrom, the company reiterated that their decision was based on the brand’s performance.

However Conway appeared to criticize the online retailer for using Ivanka Trump to “get to” the president.

“I do find it ironic that you’ve got some executives all over the internet bragging about what they’ve done to her and her line and yet they’re using the most prominent woman in Donald Trump’s…you know…she’s his daughter, and they’re using her whose been a champion for woman empowerment and women in the workplace to get to him,” Conway told Fox and Friends.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would tell you,” Conway added. “I hate shopping but I’m gonna go get some myself today.”

Ivanka has tried to distance herself from her brand.