People Are Furious That Johnny Depp Joked About Assassinating President Trump

At the Glastonbury arts festival in England on Thursday, Depp asked the audience, "Can you bring Trump here?” provoking jeers and boos from the crowd.

He then said, "You misunderstand completely."

Someone in the crowd yelled, "Just to give him some help and rehabilitation," to which Depp replied, "I think he needs help."

Depp then said, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living."

In another video shared on social media, Depp added, "However, it’s been a while and maybe it’s time."

Depp, who was on stage to introduce a screening for his film, appeared to be referring to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, an actor.

According to a New York Times report, the actor, predicting he would get into trouble for his remarks, later said, "By the way, this is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible. It’s just a question; I’m not insinuating anything."