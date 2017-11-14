Jeff Sessions Says He Believes The Women Who Have Accused Roy Moore Of Sexual Misconduct

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he believed the women who have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama US Senate candidate Roy Moore.
During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas held up photos of the women who have accused Moore — who is running for Sessions' old Senate seat — and asked the him if he believed the women.
"I have no reason to doubt these young women," Sessions said.
Sessions' response comes a day after an Alabama woman accused Moore of groping and assaulting her when she was a teen in 1977. Last week, the Washington Post first reported on four women who alleged that Moore tried to date them when they were teens and he was in his thirties.
Several Republicans, including the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have called on the former Alabama state judge to drop out of the Senate race.
Moore has denied all the allegations and his campaign has vowed to "pursue all legal options against these false claims." However, Moore also said that he did not remember if he had gone on dates with some of the girls.
