Jason Chaffetz Is Now A Health Care Meme

1. A photo of Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz scooting in to vote “yes” for the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill after a foot surgery became an easy target for the bill’s opponents.
Chaffetz Scoots In For Health Care Vote After Surgery - photo by @billclarkphotos— Gillian Roberts (@gkroberts)
House Republicans on Thursday passed the bill that would make sweeping changes to the American health care system. One of the most controversial provisions of the bill allows insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums in states that request waivers to do so.
2. People pointed to the irony in the fact that Chaffetz’s foot ailment — caused by a 12-year-old injury — was likely a pre-existing condition.
3. Some Democrats noted that Chaffetz was scooting back from a “fully-insured surgery to repeal health coverage for millions.”
5. People picked on some of the health care bill’s provisions to attack Chaffetz.
The bill’s cuts to Medicaid would affect health care for children with disabilities, the New York Times reported.
6. And thus the memification of Chaffetz began.
7. People went in on smiling, scooting Chaffetz.
8. The memes got brutal.
10. And this one had nothing to do with the health care vote but I thought you should see it nonetheless.
