Jason Chaffetz Is Now A Health Care Meme

1. A photo of Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz scooting in to vote “yes” for the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill after a foot surgery became an easy target for the bill’s opponents.

Chaffetz Scoots In For Health Care Vote After Surgery - photo by @billclarkphotos — Gillian Roberts (@gkroberts)

House Republicans on Thursday passed the bill that would make sweeping changes to the American health care system. One of the most controversial provisions of the bill allows insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums in states that request waivers to do so.

