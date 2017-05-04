Jason Chaffetz Is Now A Health Care Meme

Get Our App!
Opponents of the health care bill dragged the Republican congressman after he scooted in for the vote right after a surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A photo of Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz scooting in to vote “yes” for the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill after a foot surgery became an easy target for the bill’s opponents.

House Republicans on Thursday passed the bill that would make sweeping changes to the American health care system. One of the most controversial provisions of the bill allows insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums in states that request waivers to do so.

2. People pointed to the irony in the fact that Chaffetz’s foot ailment — caused by a 12-year-old injury — was likely a pre-existing condition.

View this image ›

Twitter: @fmanjoo

3. Some Democrats noted that Chaffetz was scooting back from a “fully-insured surgery to repeal health coverage for millions.”

View this image ›

Twitter: @BenMarter

View this image ›

Twitter: @TheBaxterBean

5. People picked on some of the health care bill’s provisions to attack Chaffetz.

View this image ›

Twitter: @robdelaney

The bill’s cuts to Medicaid would affect health care for children with disabilities, the New York Times reported.

6. And thus the memification of Chaffetz began.

View this image ›

Twitter: @erinscafe

7. People went in on smiling, scooting Chaffetz.

View this image ›

8. The memes got brutal.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pluralistberry

View this image ›

Twitter: @JVenook

10. And this one had nothing to do with the health care vote but I thought you should see it nonetheless.

View this image ›

Twitter: @sput_nick

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
