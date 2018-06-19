Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Are Silent About Children Being Separated From Their Families At The Border

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are yet to speak publicly about the Trump administration’s controversial zero-tolerance immigration policy that has separated more than 2,300 children from their families at the border since May.

The couple on Tuesday didn’t respond to BuzzFeed News when asked about their political and personal positions on the policy that has come under intense criticism by both Democrats and Republicans and has caused widespread public outrage.

They did not respond when asked if they had moral or ethical concerns about children being separated from their parents, or if they planned to visit any of the 2,342 children who have been separated.

Jared Kushner is currently on a diplomacy tour in the Middle East and met the king of Jordan on Tuesday as part of the administration's efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Ivanka Trump attended a GOP fundraising event in Fresno, California, during which a proposed immigration bill was brought up, but the issue of separating immigrant children from their parents was not discussed directly, the Fresno Bee reported.



President Donald Trump and top members of his cabinet have repeatedly defended the separation of immigrant families, with Trump using false information and painting immigrants as subhuman to justify his position.

The zero-tolerance policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April has led to the separation of 2,342 immigrant children from their families between May 5 and June 9.

Footage, photos, and audio clips from the border and immigration centers paint a devastating picture of the impact the policy has had on children, many of whom are seen held in cages in border patrol facilities, or heard crying as their parents are taken away by border patrol officials.