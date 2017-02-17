This Makeup Brand Says It Will Not Sell Its Products To Trump Supporters

2. “We have decided that we will never knowingly sell our products to people who support President Trump’s values,” the company said in a statement.
“Illamasqua believe in the freedom of expression, equality and diversity,” the company said on its website. “That’s why we are horrified by President Trump’s actions to date. We refuse to remain silent while extreme right-wing populism gains momentum… wherever it is happening.”
3. Before buying its products, the company is asking potential customers to pledge to “Human Fundamentalism values” which include non-discrimination, “accepting responsibility on challenging social and climate issues” and speaking “for those who cannot speak up for themselves.”
4. For those who don’t agree with Illamasqua’s principles, the company says, “DON’T BUY US.”
Illamasqua’s anti-fascism pledge states:
We’re realistic. We know we can’t stop anyone buying our products. But we also know that no matter how hard some people work to make themselves beautiful on the outside, make-up can never hide the ugliness inside. So please, if you don’t agree with the above DON’T BUY US.
6. Julian Kynaston, the founder of Illamasqua, told BuzzFeed News that the company will not ask potential customers if they are Trump supporters.
“We know that we can’t physically stop people buying our make-up, and it’s unethical to force people to change their beliefs, so through our pledge we are politely asking those who don’t agree with our Human Fundamentalism values not to buy our products,” Kynaston said.
He said the idea of the campaign was prompted by the “growing negativity and fear” Trump was “radiating.”
“He is supposed to be the leader of the free world and right now he is setting it backwards by 100 years,” Kynaston said.
7. Many people on Twitter applauded Illamasqua for “taking a very public stand against Trump and hate.”
8. This person said an anti-fascism email was “unexpected” from a makeup brand.
9. The brand’s anti-Trump message attracted some new customers as well.
10. “This just pushed me to order some of their stuff,” a woman said.
11. “Love that Illamasqua stands for what they believe in as a brand,” one beauty blogger said.
12. However, the brand’s anti-Trump stance provoked criticism from several people who questioned whether the company was forcing their political views on potential customers.
13. Many said the campaign showed the brand’s hypocrisy by “being intolerant to Trump supporters.”
14. “Except you’re not about equality bc you discriminate Trump supporters???” one person said.
15. “Wow preaching equality and diversity yet not really showing it,” another said.
@Illamasqua wow preaching equality and diversity yet not really showing it. I didn't vote for him but this is hypocritical on your part.— Analiz (@GoddessVenom)
Kynaston responded to critics who felt that the brand was discriminating against people based on political views, saying, “Extreme right wing views extend beyond day to day politics.”
“Chants of ‘build that wall’ are not political. They are fanatical,” he said.
Kynaston said that the response to the campaign has been “99% positive — mainly from Americans which is reassuring.”
According to him about 50 people “have sworn never to buy from us again.”
“Principles cost,” he said.
