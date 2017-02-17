This Makeup Brand Says It Will Not Sell Its Products To Trump Supporters

6. Julian Kynaston, the founder of Illamasqua, told BuzzFeed News that the company will not ask potential customers if they are Trump supporters.

“We know that we can’t physically stop people buying our make-up, and it’s unethical to force people to change their beliefs, so through our pledge we are politely asking those who don’t agree with our Human Fundamentalism values not to buy our products,” Kynaston said.

He said the idea of the campaign was prompted by the “growing negativity and fear” Trump was “radiating.”

“He is supposed to be the leader of the free world and right now he is setting it backwards by 100 years,” Kynaston said.