Trump Was Proud Of Himself For Coming Up With A Phrase That He Definitely Did Not Come Up With

The president said he came up with the phrase "priming the pump" just a couple of days ago. The phrase dates back to the early 19th century.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump gave an extensive interview to The Economist about economic policy on May 4.

On Thursday, The Economist released a lightly edited transcript of the interview where treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn were also present.
Evan Vucci / AP

While talking about his tax reform plan, Trump used the phrase "priming the pump" and claimed that he came up with it "a couple of days ago." Except that the phrase dates back to the early 19th century, according to, you know, the dictionary.

Trump asked the editors from The Economist if they had had heard of the expression 'prime the pump' and whether they understood it. The Economist editors repeatedly assured him they had heard of it and even told him that the phrase was 'very Keynesian.' Trump asked again, 'Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven't heard it. I mean, I just... came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good.'
economist.com

But it turns out the only way Trump came up with this phrase a couple days ago is if he is a time traveler.

The phrase 'priming the pump' dates to the early 19th century.
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

Merriam-Webster — which has been known to troll the president frequently — explained that "pump priming" has been used to refer to government investment expenditures since at least 1933.

'Pump priming' has been used to refer to government investment expenditures since at least 1933. https://t.co/VfkGwwzZRC
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

People on Twitter immediately caught on to Trump's bogus claim.

Twitter: @OliviaMesser
Twitter: @pklinkne

And then proceeded to mercilessly mock it.

Twitter: @DuncanWeldon

They bragged about some totally new phrases that they just came up with.

Twitter: @john_higg

Never heard of this one.

Twitter: @SopanDeb

Totally original phrase.

Twitter: @8031shawn

It was really impressive how people just came up with these expressions.

Have you heard of these before?

Twitter: @kjhealy

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

