President Trump Ended An Interview After Refusing To Stand By His Claims That Obama Wiretapped Him

In the interview at the White House with John Dickerson, Trump did not directly address questions about whether he still believed his repeated claims that Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower.

Dickerson asked Trump if he stood by those claims, where he called Obama "sick" and "bad."

"I don't stand by anything," Trump replied. "I just — you can take it the way you want," he told Dickerson.

After Dickerson repeatedly pressed him for an answer, Trump said he didn't have to ask him those questions because, "I have my own opinions" and ended the interview moments later.

FBI Director James Comey has testified that was no evidence to support Trump's claims. So has the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes — a staunch Trump supporter.

Trump has tried to walk back his claims, saying that he always used the word wiretapping "in quotes." Of the four tweets in which Trump accused Obama of wiretapping him, he used quotes only in two.