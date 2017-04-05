Here Is President Trump’s Most Current Thinking On Worldwide Crises

I like to think of myself as a very flexible person. I don’t have to have one specific way and if the world changes, I go the same way. I don’t change. Well, I do change.

And I am flexible. And I’m proud of that flexibility. And I will tell you, that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me. Big impact. That was a horrible, horrible thing. And I’ve been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn’t get any worse than that. And I have that flexibility, and it’s very, very possible, and I will tell you, it’s already happened, that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much.