These High School Students Did A Nazi Salute For Their Class Photo

3. “CFISD is extremely disappointed with the actions that were taken by some students at one of our campuses,” the school district said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

“Please know that we understand the serious nature of the incident and appropriate action has been taken,” the statement said. The school did not provide details on what actions were taken, and how many students were involved.

In a letter to parents, principal Bob Hull said the school was conducting an investigation, and implicated students would be “punished” according to the Student Code of Conduct.

The letter — provided to BuzzFeed News — said, “This letter is to make you aware of a situation that occurred on our campus today while our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body.”