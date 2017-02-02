These High School Students Did A Nazi Salute For Their Class Photo

1. A photo circulating on social media Wednesday, appeared to show students at a Texas high school doing the Nazi salute for their class photo.
2. A Twitter user shared photos of the incident, claiming that some white students at Cypress Ranch High School did the Nazi salute for the class of 2017’s “silly picture.”
this is happening at my siblings' middle and high schools in houston.— louis "louis" louis (@louismccorgilee)
Screenshots of text messages shared by the user alleged that some girls “did the black power fist and so a bunch of white boys did the nazi salute!”
The user did not respond to a request for comment.
3. “CFISD is extremely disappointed with the actions that were taken by some students at one of our campuses,” the school district said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.
“Please know that we understand the serious nature of the incident and appropriate action has been taken,” the statement said. The school did not provide details on what actions were taken, and how many students were involved.
In a letter to parents, principal Bob Hull said the school was conducting an investigation, and implicated students would be “punished” according to the Student Code of Conduct.
The letter — provided to BuzzFeed News — said, “This letter is to make you aware of a situation that occurred on our campus today while our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body.”
