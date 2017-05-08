This High School Is Refusing To Acknowledge A Dead Student During Graduation Because They Want A "Happy, Vibrant Feel"

Family and friends of Rachel Rosoff, a 17-year-old who died in North Carolina last year, are fighting to get her high school to acknowledge her during the school's graduation ceremony in June.
A petition to get the school to acknowledge her during graduation has gotten more than 3,000 signatures as of Monday. Her sister, Jordana Rosoff, said she started the petition because the school wanted "to pretend [Rachel] did not exist."
In a May 3 email to Michelle Rosoff, the school's principal said they would not have a memorial for her daughter during graduation because the ceremony was meant to be a "celebration" and they wanted to ensure it "maintains a happy, vibrant feel."
"The students and people have spoken and all agree that Rachel be acknowledged," Michelle Rosoff wrote in a Facebook post. "Whose graduation is it anyway?"
