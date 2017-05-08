This High School Is Refusing To Acknowledge A Dead Student During Graduation Because They Want A "Happy, Vibrant Feel"

In the email that Michelle Rosoff shared on her Facebook page, the principal, Dr. Will Chavis, said that "a memorial of a lost/loved one has the potential to cause students (or others) to react in ways that would take trained professionals (i.e. counselors) to support — we cannot ensure that at such an occasion."

Michelle Rosoff said the school didn't need therapists on hand in the middle of a graduation. "I'm a therapist, that's what I do for a living. If they need therapists I'll bring a whole shit load of therapists," she said.

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for Wake County Schools said that the decision not to have a memorial for Rachel during graduation was made by administration officials, counseling staff and school psychologists "based on guidelines recommended by National Association of School Psychologists."

However, some of Rachel's friends want her to be remembered at their graduation ceremony.

"I think we are old enough to be okay and understand what is going on," Alissa Brasington, Rachel's friend, told WRAL.com. "I think we'll be okay if they mention her. It will actually be better than if they don't mention her."

Her best friend, Victoria Ward, who is graduating in June, told ABC 11, "I think it's more of a sad thing that they can't recognize her. She should be there with us."

Luten said that "Rachel will be remembered and recognized during Enloe High School's Senior Awards event. A scholarship will be presented in her name at that event."

Students and teachers had also installed a bench on campus in Rachel's honor.

Michelle Rosoff told BuzzFeed News that she had started the $500 scholarship in Rachel's name. A link to the scholarship is on the school's website.

"They can take my money now that I'm funding them for a scholarship and they can have her name on the website but they don't want to acknowledge her at graduation," she said.