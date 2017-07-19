Here's What We Know And Don't Know About The Mysterious Police Shooting Of An Australian Bride-To-Be

Minneapolis officials have left several questions unanswered about why Justine Damond was fatally shot by an officer after calling 911 to report about a possible sexual assault.

Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian yoga instructor and spiritual healer, who used the last name of her fiancé, Dan Damond, was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor of the Minneapolis Police Department after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near the house they shared on Saturday night. Her family and friends in Minnesota and Australia are frustrated by the lack of information from authorities about the mysterious circumstances that led Noor to fire his weapon at a pajama-clad Damond in the alley near her house. Questions have also been raised about why the two officers' body cameras were not on during the incident. In her 911 call — here's transcripts of the first and second calls — Damond said she heard a woman making "sex noises" but wasn't sure "if she’s having sex or being raped." Police are not investigating her report of possible sexual assault, a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Wednesday. The officers canvassed the area and "did not find anything" that would lead the police to investigate further. Mayor Betsy Hodges and Police Chief Janeé Harteau have acknowledged people's frustration with the lack of information about the shooting. Harteau said she has asked to expedite the investigation to "provide transparency and to answer as many questions as quickly as we can."

Here's what we do know about what happened on the night of July 16: * At 11:27 pm, Damond called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her house. She told the 911 operator, "I can hear someone out the back and I, I’m not sure if she’s having sex or being raped." Damond said that the woman didn't sound like "she's enjoying it." She added, "It sounds like sex noises, but it’s been going on for a while and I think she tried to say help and it sounds distressed." * Officer Matthew Harrity and Officer Mohamed Noor arrived at the scene around 10 minutes later. Harrity, who has been with the police force for one year, was driving the squad car and Noor, who has been an officer for nearly two years, was in the passenger seat. The squad car's lights were off and the squad car's camera was not turned on. Both officers' body cameras were not activated. * As the two officers approached the street near Damond's house, Harrity told BCA he that he was "startled by a loud sound" near the squad car. "Immediately afterward," Damond approached the driver's side window of the squad car, according to Harrity's account. She was in her pajamas, sources told the Star Tribune, and briefly spoke with Harrity. Harrity said that Noor then fired his weapon across the car, striking Damond once in the abdomen through the open driver's side window. * In an audio recording of a conversation between the two officers and a dispatcher, the dispatcher can be heard saying, "Female screaming behind the building." One of the officers then calmly tells the dispatcher, "Shots fired...we got one down." "The officers immediately exited the squad car and provided medical attention until medical personnel arrived," the BCA said in a press release on Tuesday. Approximately 14 minutes elapsed between the time Damond called 911 and when the officers informed the dispatcher that one person was shot, the incident report shows. * Damond was declared dead at the scene at 11:51 pm, according to the medical examiner's report. * Crime scene personnel recovered a cell phone near Damond. No weapons were recovered. * The police department is not investigating the possible sexual assault that Damond reported in her 911 call because the "officers canvassed the area and "did not find anything that would lead" the police to investigate further, an MPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Here's what we know about the investigations: There are three investigations ongoing: * The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting. The BCA has interviewed Harrity. Noor has declined to be interviewed by the BCA and the agency cannot compel an officer's testimony. Noor’s attorney, Tom Plunkett, did not provide clarification on when, if ever, an interview would be possible, the BCA said. * The Minneapolis Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the use of force by its police officer and a review of whether body camera policies were violated. * And the city's Police Conduct Oversight Committee has also initiated an inquiry into the shooting. * All of the city's investigations remain on hold until state investigators complete theirs. * Harrity and Noor were placed on standard administrative leave. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

* Noor joined the Minneapolis Police Department in March 2015 and was the first Somali-American police officer to be assigned to the 5th precinct, according to a city council member's newsletter. * Noor's attorney, Tom Plunkett, released a statement saying Noor "extends his condolences to the family and anyone else who has been touched by this event. He takes their loss seriously and keeps them in his daily thoughts and prayers." * Plunkett said that Noor, who came to the US from Somalia at a young age, "takes these events very seriously because, for him, being a police officer is a calling." Plunkett added that they would like to say more and would in the future. * Noor has two open complaints against him, and a third which was closed in 2016 without disciplinary action, according to public records from the Office of Police Conduct Review (OPCR). State law prohibits the release of open complaints or complaints closed without discipline, an OPCR official told BuzzFeed News. * Noor, along with two other law enforcement officials, was also sued in district court in June by Teresa Graham, a retired social worker, for allegedly violating her civil rights during an incident in May. The case is pending. His attorney for the suit, who is different from the attorney for the shooting, did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

And here's what we don't know about the shooting: * Was anyone in the house or outside the house when Damond called 911? * What was the "loud noise" that startled Officer Harrity while the two officers approached the street near Damond's house? * Why were both officers' body cameras not activated until after the shooting, and why was the squad camera not turned on? * Why did Damond approach the driver's side of the squad car and what did she say to Harrity before Noor fired his weapon? * How much time elapsed between when Damond first approached the squad car and when Noor fired his weapon? * What prompted Noor to fire his weapon through the open driver's side window? * How many shots did Noor fire? * Why has Noor declined to be interviewed by the BCA? Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!