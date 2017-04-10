Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes For Journalism

And the Pulitzer goes to...

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter
The staff of the East Bay Times won in the Breaking News category for their coverage of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire.
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The staff of the East Bay Times won in the Breaking News category for their coverage of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

Here are the winners of the Pulitzer Prizes, announced at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism on Monday.

Public Service

The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the award for uncovering "widespread abuse of eviction rules by the police" to evict minorities in New York City public housing.

Breaking News Reporting

The staff of the East Bay Times won for their coverage of the Ghost Ship fire which killed 36 people at a warehouse party.
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The staff of the East Bay Times won for their coverage of the Ghost Ship fire which killed 36 people at a warehouse party.

Investigative Reporting

Eric Eyre and The Charleston Gazette Mail won for exposing the unchecked flow of opioids into West Virginia counties.

Explanatory Reporting

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy, and The Miami Herald won for their reporting on the Panama Papers, which "exposed the hidden infrastructure and global scale of offshore tax havens."

Local Reporting

The Salt Lake Tribune staff won the award for their reporting on the cruel treatment of sexual assault victims at Brigham Young University, a powerful Utah institution.

National Reporting

David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post won the award for his campaign reporting, which "cast doubt on Donald Trump's assertions of generosity toward charities."

International Reporting

The New York Times staff won for their reporting on Vladimir Putin's efforts to project Russia's power abroad, with techniques such as assassination, online harassment, and planting incriminating evidence on opponents.
Pool / Reuters

The New York Times staff won for their reporting on Vladimir Putin's efforts to project Russia's power abroad, with techniques such as assassination, online harassment, and planting incriminating evidence on opponents.

Feature Writing

C. J. Chivers of The New York Times received the award for his "compelling portrait" of a Marine's postwar descent into violence.

Commentary

Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal was awarded for her columns that "connected readers to the shared virtues of Americans during one of the nation’s most divisive political campaigns."

Editorial Writing

Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times won for his editorials that "challenged powerful corporate agricultural interests in Iowa."

Here Are The 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winners For Letters And Drama

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jarrylee/here-are-the-2017-pulitzer-prize-winners-for-lette

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews