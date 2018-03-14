A Man Dressed As Elsa From "Frozen" Single-Handedly Pushed Out A Boston Police Wagon Stuck In Snow Like A True Queen

He let it go.

Jason Triplett, a 37-year-old attorney, thought his friends would get a good laugh if he dressed like Queen Elsa from Frozen during Tuesday's blizzard in Boston. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jptriplett1

Triplett told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that he had bought the Elsa costume last year because he thought it would be hilarious to dress like the Disney character during a snowstorm. During Tuesday's blizzard, he finally had the opportunity to dress like the icy queen of Arendelle. "My friends got a real laugh out of it," Triplett said.

But when a police wagon got stuck outside The Gallows gastropub where Triplett and his friends were hanging out, the Disney heroine in him went out into the storm and single-handedly helped push the van out of the snow. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

Triplett said that he sitting by the window of the Gallows having drinks with friends when a police officer came in and got an order to go. After the officer got back into his wagon parked outside the bar, Triplett saw that his wheels were spinning out as the vehicle was stuck in a snow bank. Triplett said that "for a laugh" he decided to go out and push the wagon out of the snow. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Boston Police Department and Chris Haynes for comment.

Triplett said he didn't care that nobody else came to help him and was happy that "people were really getting a kick out of it." So... #elsa to the rescue @bostonpolice #bostonfrozen @7News #southend

"I knew I could get that car out," he said. Eventually, another man came outside to help, but seeing as how people were cheering Triplett on, the man told him, "I'm going to let you have your moment," Triplett said. And he did.

People said Elsa's act embodied the true spirit of Boston. A drag queen dressed as Elsa just single-handedly freed a stuck police wagon from a blizzard in the middle of March. If that sentence doesn't perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Boston, I don't know what does. Video credit: Christopher Haynes https://t.co/6IiXVWFVvw

Elsa was the beacon of light needed in a time of darkness. Tonight has been stressful so here’s a picture of "drag Elsa" pushing a Boston Police wagon out of the snow

"Only in Boston." Today? Over a foot of snow fell over Boston. Afternoon? We lost Amendola, Butler, & Lewis. Tonight? The Bruins, down 4-1, came back & won. Now? There's a guy in an Elsa costume trying to help a paddy wagon stuck in the snow outside The Gallows. Have we lost our minds? Yes. https://t.co/45mBf6I1RI

Triplett said he does have other costumes in his closet and has previously dressed up as a French maid and has worn a wedding dress for the Warrior Dash obstacle race.

