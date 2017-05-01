Elizabeth Warren Said She Wants To Cut Open Republicans' Bodies To See If They Have Hearts

At an event in Chicago last week, Warren slammed Republicans' efforts to repeal Obamacare. She said they want a more "brutal" health care bill.

She said the GOP's first effort at passing a health care bill failed because it "was not brutal enough for a big chunk of the Republican party."

"God, what planet do they live on," she said.

She then joked, "I hope they leave their bodies to science. I would like to cut them open."

Mouthing the word "heart," she gestured that she wanted to know if they had hearts, suggesting that the Republicans' demands for a more "brutal" bill were heartless.