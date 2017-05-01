Elizabeth Warren Said She Wants To Cut Open Republicans' Bodies To See If They Have Hearts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's comments last week about wanting to "cut open" Republicans' bodies to see if they had hearts have outraged some Trump supporters.
Her joke was criticized up by some right-wing and conservative outlets, including The Daily Caller and Pamela Gellar's blog.
Some conservative outlets called for her to resign.
Others misinterpreted her comments as an attack on Trump supporters.
And some said Democrats would be outraged if a Republican had made similar comments.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.