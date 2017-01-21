Donald Trump Lies About The Number Of People At His Inauguration

1. President Trump on Saturday lied to the intelligence community about the size of the crowd at his inauguration and accused the media of lying about the turnout.
In a bizarre campaign-type speech at the CIA headquarters, Trump gave misleading figures about the crowd at his inauguration, berated a Time magazine writer for an inaccurate pool report about the removal of an MLK bust at the White House, and bragged about the number of times he had appeared on the cover of Time.
Talking about the crowds at his inauguration, Trump said it “looked honestly like a million and a half people” and said “it went all the way back to the Washington Monument.”
He also said it was “almost raining” but then “God looked down and said ‘we are not going to let it rain on your speech.’”
He said the rain stopped as soon as he began giving his inaugural speech.
3. Here’s a visual of Trump’s inauguration crowd at 11 a.m. EST, shortly before he was sworn in.
Trump accused the media of showing “an empty field” and saying that 250,000 people turned up for his inauguration.
“Now, that’s not bad,” Trump said. “But it’s a lie. We had 250,000 people literally around in the little ball we constructed. That was 250,000 people.”
4. The top photo shows a view of the crowd on the National Mall at Obama’s 2009 inauguration and the photo below shows the crowd at Trump’s inauguration. Both photos were taken shortly before noon.
- Thousands have made it to the Women's March on Washington to stand up for women's rights and protest Donald Trump.
- Crowds for the Women's March in Washington, DC, are turning out to be much larger than for the inauguration so far.
- People are participating in the Women's March today all the way in Antarctica, surrounded by penguins ❄️
- "We shall overcomb." People across America are getting creative and making some pretty epic signs for the Women's March.