Donald Trump Lies About The Number Of People At His Inauguration

In a bizarre campaign-type speech at the CIA headquarters, Trump gave misleading figures about the crowd at his inauguration, berated a Time magazine writer for an inaccurate pool report about the removal of an MLK bust at the White House, and bragged about the number of times he had appeared on the cover of Time.

Talking about the crowds at his inauguration, Trump said it “looked honestly like a million and a half people” and said “it went all the way back to the Washington Monument.”

He also said it was “almost raining” but then “God looked down and said ‘we are not going to let it rain on your speech.’”

He said the rain stopped as soon as he began giving his inaugural speech.