Donald Trump Endorsed A Company Owner Who Compared Obama To Hitler

1. Donald Trump on Wednesday urged people to buy L.L. Bean products days after reports emerged that one of its owners, Linda Bean, personally supported Trump and reportedly violated federal rules by donating excessively to a pro-Trump political action committee.

Bean is the granddaughter and heiress of L.L.Bean and one of the 10 members on the board of directors of the Maine-based outdoor clothing company, best known for its boots and jackets.

Bean, a Republican donor who unsuccessfully ran for Congress twice, violated Federal Election Commission (FEC) rules after she made excessive individual contributions to a pro-Trump PAC — Making American Great Again LLC — the Associated Press reported last week.

Bean contributed $60,000 to the group, the FEC said, exceeding the $5,000 individual contribution limit. The FEC warned that that PAC would face punitive action or an audit, according to a letter obtained by the AP. The PAC responded by trying to change its registration to that of a super PAC, which can raise unlimited funds.