Donald Trump Jr. Showered Praise On This Rape Apologist

The president's son tweeted praise for alt-right blogger Mike Cernovich, who once said "date rape does not exist."

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday praised Mike Cernovich, a pro-Trump alt-right blogger who once declared that date rape doesn't exist and who has promoted numerous baseless conspiracy theories.

Trump Jr. said Cernovich deserved a Pulitzer Prize for first publishing a report on Sunday that former White House national security adviser Susan Rice requested the identities of incoming Trump officials who incidentally appeared in intelligence reports. The news was then confirmed by a Bloomberg reporter on Monday.
Twitter: @DonaldJTrumpJr

Cernovich, a lawyer and Twitter personality, was recently introduced by 60 Minutes as a writer whose website was a "magnet for readers with a taste for stories with no basis in fact" and whose news stories were "fake."

1 site that spread Clinton stories is helmed by Michael Cernovich, a magnet for readers with a taste for stories wi… https://t.co/4iVP6Uavdz
60 Minutes @60Minutes

1 site that spread Clinton stories is helmed by Michael Cernovich, a magnet for readers with a taste for stories wi… https://t.co/4iVP6Uavdz

Reply Retweet Favorite

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway shared a link to Cernovich's post about his 60 Minutes interview, calling the segment a "must-see ratings bonanza."

A must-see ratings bonanza: @cernovich @scottpelley @60Minutes: Watch this entire exchange or read full transcript. https://t.co/3FLZG1HrJD
Kellyanne Conway @KellyannePolls

A must-see ratings bonanza: @cernovich @scottpelley @60Minutes: Watch this entire exchange or read full transcript. https://t.co/3FLZG1HrJD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cernovich on Monday tweeted his video calling 60 Minutes "fake news." His tweet was liked by Trump Jr.

Cernovich, whose site is a hotbed for conspiracy theories on Clinton including Pizzagate, also wrote an article claiming she had Parkinson's disease without speaking to her physician or any actual proof.

Cernovich's report was denied by Clinton's doctor as well as the National Parkinson's Foundation, according to 60 Minutes.

He is also a rape apologist. In since-deleted tweets, Cernovich said date rape didn't exist, claimed that hot sex resembled rape, and advised men to "slut shame" black women to avoid AIDS.

Twitter: @pluralistberry

He also tweets stuff like this.

Twitter: @Cernovich

And this.

Twitter: @Cernovich

Also this.

Twitter: @Cernovich

So people were pretty miffed that the president's son would endorse a man who has said things like "You can't rape the willing."

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Cernovich When this is the type of journalist you admire, little wonder you avoid fact-based media
Don Moynihan @donmoyn

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Cernovich When this is the type of journalist you admire, little wonder you avoid fact-based media

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some compared Pulitzer Prize-winning stories "from a long gone time of unbiased journalism" to Cernovich's right-wing conspiracy theories.

@DonaldJTrumpJr @PulitzerPrize Maybe we should go back to 1960 when there was a pulitzer winning piece on nepotism… https://t.co/AOFNj6BvBL
Roland Scahill @rolandscahill

@DonaldJTrumpJr @PulitzerPrize Maybe we should go back to 1960 when there was a pulitzer winning piece on nepotism… https://t.co/AOFNj6BvBL

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is the guy you're praising," a person told Trump Jr. while sharing Cernovich's tweets about rape.

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Cernovich this is the guy you're praising
RS Benedict @RS_Benedict

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Cernovich this is the guy you're praising

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others shared excerpts of Cernovich's blog posts, such as this now-deleted one titled "When in doubt, whip it out."

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Cernovich Pulitzer material indeed
john supik @theSoupisHot

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Cernovich Pulitzer material indeed

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

