Dinesh D'Souza Said Trump Told Him He Was Pardoning Him Because He'd Been "Screwed"

Dinesh D'Souza, the far-right commentator and conspiracy theorist who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2014, said that the president told him that he had been "screwed."



In his first on-camera interview since receiving a "full pardon" from Trump on Thursday, D'Souza told Fox & Friends that the president called to tell him that he was "a great voice for freedom."



D'Souza said that during the phone call, Trump told him, "I got to tell you man to man, you've been screwed."



"He goes, 'I've been looking at the case. I knew from the beginning that it was fishy,'" D'Souza said, recalling his conversation with Trump.



"Upon reviewing it, he felt a great injustice had been done and that using his power, he was going to rectify it, sort of clear the slate," D'Souza said. "And he said he just wanted me to be out there to be a bigger voice than ever, defending the principles that I believe in."

In 2014, D'Souza was sentenced to eight months in community confinement after he pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud for his illegal contributions to Senate candidate Wendy Long.

"I knew that causing a campaign contribution to be made in the name of another was wrong and something the law forbids," D’Souza said during a court hearing, according to Newsday.

