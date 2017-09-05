 back to top
Trump's Decision To Rescind DACA Sparks Protests Across The Country

The Trump administration said it would end the Obama-era program that provided temporary protection against deportation to approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Watch live: Protests in New York outside Trump Tower after the president's decision to rescind the Obama-era program that gave around 800,000 young undocumented immigrants temporary protection from deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months — what officials called an “orderly wind down” — with the intent of giving Congress time for a potential legislative fix.

“This Administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not taken lightly,” Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has carefully evaluated the program’s Constitutionality and determined it conflicts with our existing immigration laws.”

She said the administration chose the “least disruptive option” to end the Obama-era program under which undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children can apply for temporary protection against deportation as well as work authorization.

DACA supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City and outside the White House in Washington DC to protest the decision.

Nationwide protests are also planned.

New York City, New York

Crowd growing outside Trump Tower where DREAMers and advocates are protesting over DACA
Cora Lewis @cora

Crowd growing outside Trump Tower where DREAMers and advocates are protesting over DACA

Protesters are sitting in the intersection at 56th and 5th, chanting "No papers, no fear," outside Trump Tower.
Cora Lewis @cora

Protesters are sitting in the intersection at 56th and 5th, chanting "No papers, no fear," outside Trump Tower.

DREAMers and DACA advocates protested outside the Trump Tower in NYC on Tuesday. Police detained at least 11 people at the protest, Lucia Allain, a member Cosecha — one of the groups that organized the #DefendDACA protest — told BuzzFeed News.

Protesters chanted "Whose streets, our streets," and "No papers, no fear," as police attempted to remove demonstrators blocking the street outside Trump Tower.

Washington, DC

NOW: protesters banging drums &amp; chanting for DACA in front of the White House.
Maria Sacchetti @mariasacchetti

NOW: protesters banging drums &amp; chanting for DACA in front of the White House.

Some more angles of pro-#DACA protests outside the White House
Jeremy Diamond @JDiamond1

Some more angles of pro-#DACA protests outside the White House

Several hundred DACA supporters gathered outside the White House on Tuesday and marched towards the Trump Hotel to protest Trump's decision.

Immigration activists called Trump a "monster" and a "liar" for his decision, and chanted "shame on you" as they banged drums, the Washington Post reported.

Denver, Colorado

#Breaking: Students at Denver schools are walking out of classes in protest of #DACA announcement WATCH:… https://t.co/iA8ymqYa30
Channel 2 KWGN @channel2kwgn

#Breaking: Students at Denver schools are walking out of classes in protest of #DACA announcement WATCH:… https://t.co/iA8ymqYa30

Students at some Denver schools walked out of their classes to protest the end of DACA.

School walkout in Denver over Trump administration's #DACA decision.
Evan McMurry @evanmcmurry

School walkout in Denver over Trump administration's #DACA decision.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Students at UNM walkout in support of DACA, chanting "Undocumented! Unafraid!"
Kai Porter @KaiPorterKOB

Students at UNM walkout in support of DACA, chanting "Undocumented! Unafraid!"

Students at the University of New Mexico walked out in support of DACA.

North Charleston, South Carolina

Protest happening now at N. Chs. City Hall against President's decision to repeal #DACA
Deanna Pan @DDpan

Protest happening now at N. Chs. City Hall against President's decision to repeal #DACA

Des Moines, Iowa

More scenes from Iowa reaction to #DACA decision
MacKenzie Elmer @mckelmer

More scenes from Iowa reaction to #DACA decision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

@joniernst @ChuckGrassley Happening now outside your Cedar Rapids' office #DACA #DefendDREAMers
Erin Broich @PQBroich

@joniernst @ChuckGrassley Happening now outside your Cedar Rapids' office #DACA #DefendDREAMers

Troy, Michigan

DACA protest outside @repdavetrott office in troy
Kathy Gray @michpoligal

DACA protest outside @repdavetrott office in troy

A protest in Los Angeles was also planned for Tuesday morning local time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

