Trump's Decision To Rescind DACA Sparks Protests Across The Country

Watch live: Protests in New York outside Trump Tower after the president's decision to rescind the Obama-era program that gave around 800,000 young undocumented immigrants temporary protection from deportation.
The Department of Homeland Security said it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months — what officials called an “orderly wind down” — with the intent of giving Congress time for a potential legislative fix.
“This Administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not taken lightly,” Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has carefully evaluated the program’s Constitutionality and determined it conflicts with our existing immigration laws.”
She said the administration chose the “least disruptive option” to end the Obama-era program under which undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children can apply for temporary protection against deportation as well as work authorization.
DACA supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City and outside the White House in Washington DC to protest the decision.
Nationwide protests are also planned.
New York City, New York
DREAMers and DACA advocates protested outside the Trump Tower in NYC on Tuesday. Police detained at least 11 people at the protest, Lucia Allain, a member Cosecha — one of the groups that organized the #DefendDACA protest — told BuzzFeed News.
Protesters chanted "Whose streets, our streets," and "No papers, no fear," as police attempted to remove demonstrators blocking the street outside Trump Tower.
Washington, DC
Several hundred DACA supporters gathered outside the White House on Tuesday and marched towards the Trump Hotel to protest Trump's decision.
Immigration activists called Trump a "monster" and a "liar" for his decision, and chanted "shame on you" as they banged drums, the Washington Post reported.
Denver, Colorado
Students at some Denver schools walked out of their classes to protest the end of DACA.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Students at the University of New Mexico walked out in support of DACA.
North Charleston, South Carolina
Des Moines, Iowa
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Troy, Michigan
A protest in Los Angeles was also planned for Tuesday morning local time.
