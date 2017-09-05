Trump's Decision To Rescind DACA Sparks Protests Across The Country

The Department of Homeland Security said it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months — what officials called an “orderly wind down” — with the intent of giving Congress time for a potential legislative fix.

“This Administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not taken lightly,” Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has carefully evaluated the program’s Constitutionality and determined it conflicts with our existing immigration laws.”

She said the administration chose the “least disruptive option” to end the Obama-era program under which undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children can apply for temporary protection against deportation as well as work authorization.

DACA supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City and outside the White House in Washington DC to protest the decision.

Nationwide protests are also planned.