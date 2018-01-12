Here's How Some Countries Trump Called "Shitholes" Are Reacting To His Comments

The president is reported to have called places like Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations "shitholes" during an immigration conversation with lawmakers.

While discussing immigration with lawmakers in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump asked why people from "shithole countries come here" — referring to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations. Although a White House spokesperson on Thursday did not deny that he used the word "shithole," Trump insisted that was "not the language used" in a confusing Twitter rant on Friday. However, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in the room with Trump when he made the remark, said that the president did use "vile, vulgar" language including the word "shithole." The president's remarks angered several countries, prompting them to issue strongly worded statements condemning his comment.

The government of Botswana asked the US government to clarify if Botswana was regarded as a "shithole country" and called his comments "irresponsible, reprehensible and racist." "The Government of Botswana is wondering why President Trump, must use this descriptor and derogatory word, when talking about countries with whom the US has had cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations for so many years," the Botswana government said in a statement condemning his remarks. The African nation said it had accepted US citizens over the years, including senior government officials, which is "why we view the utterances by the current American President as highly irresponsible, reprehensible, and racist."

Ghana The language of @realDonaldTrump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries” is extr… https://t.co/fdTAqIJ0qr Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo dubbed Trump's comments "extremely unfortunate," and said his country was not a shithole. "We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful," he said.

South Africa #Duarte its offensive for President Trump to make derogatory statements about countries that do not share policy po… https://t.co/N2lV7PHd8b South Africa's ruling party issued a statement from its deputy secretary general, saying, "It's offensive for President Trump to make derogatory statements about countries that do not share policy positions with the US."

In a tweet Friday, the US Embassy in South Africa stated that the "US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values partnerships w/ them." Though the tweet did not explicitly reference Trump's reported comments, it stated that there "has been no change in our dedication to partners & friends across the Continent."

Haiti The government of Haiti said in a statement it was “deeply shocked and outraged” by Trump’s remark — and called it “racist.” "These insulting and reprehensible statements in no way reflect the virtues of wisdom, restraint and discernment that must be cultivated by any high political authority,” the statement said, adding that Trump's remark “reflects a totally erroneous and racist view of the Haitian community and its contribution to the United States.” Paul Altidor, Haiti's ambassador to the US, told MSNBC that his country's government "vehemently condemns" Trump's comments "based on stereotypes." Altidor said that Trump had "been misinformed or he is miseducated." He said that he was surprised and disappointed that Trump would "actually make such comments about any group of people" and noted that Haitian-Americans had fought with US soldiers for the US's independence and that they have greatly contributed to American campuses and health services. Share On email Share On email

Senegal Je suis choqué par les propos du Président Trump sur Haïti et sur l'Afrique. Je les rejette et les condamne vigoure… https://t.co/bxEoR2wiiX The president of Senegal said in a tweet that he was "shocked" by Trump's comments about Haiti and African nations. "I reject them and condemn them vigorously. Africa and the black race deserves the respect and consideration of all," he said.

El Salvador Comunicado del Gobierno de El Salvador en relación a las lamentables expresiones atribuidas al presidente Donald Tr… https://t.co/etyysFbfMC The government of El Salvador issued a "letter of protest" to the US government over Trump's remarks, demanding respect for its citizens and noting their contribution in rebuilding the Pentagon after 9/11 and in the reconstruction of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

The African Union The African Union mission to the US released a statement “to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage” o… https://t.co/mEzxuwannf The African Union mission to the US released a statement “to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage” at the president's remarks. In addition to expressing their "shock, dismay and outrage," they said the Trump administration has a "huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people." "The African Union Mission condemns the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment, as well as an apology to not only the Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe," the statement read.

The African Group of Ambassadors to the UN The group held an emergency meeting on Friday before issuing a statement condemning the "outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks". It demanded a retraction of the comments and an apology from Trump, and said it is "concerned at the continuing and growing trend from the US administration towards Africa and people of African descent to denigrate the continent and people of colour". Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power shared the statement on Twitter. Share On email Share On email

Whoa. I’ve never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States. After an emergency… https://t.co/k68Kbi3mbB

This post will be updated as more countries express their displeasure at Trump's comments.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

