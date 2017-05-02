A Black Student Using A Glue Gun For His Art Project Was Mistaken For An Active Shooter

"We understand that this has been a very upsetting evening on many levels," the university said, adding that the president had asked for a full report on the events that led to the lockdown.

Valeria Felix, a Colgate student, told BuzzFeed News Tuesday that during the lockdown, students were getting information through Facebook and GroupMe that the suspect was a "shirtless 6'2" black male."

"We then came to find out (through students) that the 'suspect' was in fact just a first-year black male student who was in the "Coop" (one of our study spaces) with a hot glue gun (which had a cord and was plugged to the wall)," she said in an email.

"This event clearly is another example of implicit bias and racial profiling of black men," Felix added. "A hot glue gun was confused for a real gun simply because the student was black."