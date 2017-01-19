Get Our News App
Here’s What Happened When Deepika Padukone Visited…
This Chicken And Biscuits Bake Is The Ultimate…
17 Penis Horror Stories Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
We Trained Like The Kardashians For A Week video
Stop What You’re Doing And Look At These Gelato…

Chelsea Manning Thanks Obama

President Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year prison sentence.

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Former Army intelligence analyst, Chelsea Manning, thanked President Obama on Thursday for commuting the 35-year prison sentence she had received for leaking hundreds of thousands of military documents.

“Thank you Barack Obama for giving me a chance,” Manning said in a tweet Thursday, a day after Obama defended his commutation of most of Manning’s prison sentence during his final press conference.

“Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence,” Obama said. “So the notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital classified information would think it goes unpunished, I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served.”

Manning, who was arrested as Pfc. Bradley Manning, was convicted of violating the Espionage Act in 2013, after leaking more than 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified information of US national security history.

She was sentenced to 35 years in prison and served seven years in prison during which she announced she was a transgender woman. She will now be released on May 17, the White House announced.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Putin Is Using Spy Tactics To Split NATO From The Inside

by Borzou Daragahi

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing