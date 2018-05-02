The Boy Scouts Is Dropping The "Boy" From Its Program Name To Welcome Girls And Everyone Has A Lot Of Thoughts

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that it would change the name of its iconic program from Boy Scouts to Scouts BSA as the organization begins to welcome girls into its ranks.
Last year, the BSA announced its historic decision to accept girls into its Boy Scouts program for 11- to 17-year-olds. The decision sparked strong reactions from people, and especially from the Girl Scouts of the USA, who believed it was a "potentially bad and dangerous idea" for the BSA to include girls. The Girl Scouts accused the BSA of trying to bolster its declining membership by welcoming girls into the program.
On Wednesday, BSA’s chief scout executive Michael Surbaugh announced that the organization's flagship program — simply known as Boy Scouts — would change its name for the first time in 108 years.
“Starting in February 2019, the name of the older youth program will be ‘Scouts BSA,’ and the name of our iconic organization will continue to be Boy Scouts of America," Surbaugh said. The Cub Scouts — its program for 7- to 10-year-olds — will retain its name.
The Girls Scouts of the USA did not directly address the name change but provided a statement saying, "We proudly own the Girl in Girl Scouts."
The name change sparked strong reactions, mostly from conservatives who, as one commentator said, saw it as boys not being "allowed to have any of their own spaces."
Matt Walsh, a right-wing blogger, ranted about the decision saying he wouldn't let his son anywhere near the "Scouts" as he didn't want him to grow into a "whimpering, pathetic, effeminate weakling."
NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch also commented on the decision.
She retweeted another person who appeared to mock the name change.
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called the decision to rename the Boy Scouts "deeply sad."
Pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec also had some thoughts.
A conservative political pundit declared that the "war on masculinity" had killed the Boy Scouts.
Other conservatives on social media also voiced their disapproval, blaming the BSA's decision to change the name on liberals and political correctness.
"I thought the program was to encourage turning boy to men," one person said in a Twitter rant, which concluded that the Boy Scouts "wanted to do away with masculinity."
"Make Boy Scouts Boys Again," one Trump supporter said.
Another critic said that the move would cause "identity issues" for girls and boys.
Others on Twitter mocked the conservative outcry against the name change.
One person pointed out that the BSA's decision to accept girls and change its name to Scouts BSA was "simply a business decision" to bolster their declining membership.
Some made fun of "grown ass men crying about the word boy being taken out of Boy Scouts."
However, conservatives continued to express their anger.
