Betsy DeVos Struggled To Answer Some Basic Questions About Schools And People Are Trolling

ICYMI, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos struggled to answer fairly basic questions about school safety, inequality, sexual assaults on campus, and school choice during a painful 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday night.
One of the most cringeworthy moments of the interview came when journalist Lesley Stahl pressed DeVos on why public schools in her home state of Michigan were not performing well.
Not only did DeVos fail to provide a cogent response to the question, but she also admitted that she had not visited any of the underperforming schools to find out why they weren't doing better.
"Maybe you should," Stahl told her. "Maybe I should," DeVos replied.
People on the internet were quick to call her out on it.
DeVos pretty much got schooled on Twitter.
Some envisioned her internet search history.
"Are schools doing good?"
"What did I just watch" was the general reaction.
*Cue awkward laughter*
People mentioned the upcoming 60 Minutes interview with Stormy Daniels, another "controversial blonde woman" seeking to embarrass the Trump administration.
The jokes kept coming.
Betsy vs. Alexa
DeVos vs. Palin
People observed DeVos's constant smile while fumbling through the questions.
Some people came to DeVos's defense.
They felt Stahl was "mean and unprofessional" in the interview.
A few thought the interview was a "hit piece."
But many noted that Stahl appeared to have more knowledge about the education system than the education secretary.
And they hailed Stahl for asking her pressing questions.
DeVos's apparent ignorance of the public school system just could not be ignored.
"It sounds like you've never seen a motherfucking school in your life." — Stahl, probably.
Stahl's expressions said it all.
There were some painful moments.
In conclusion:
