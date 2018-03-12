Betsy DeVos Struggled To Answer Some Basic Questions About Schools And People Are Trolling

One of the most cringeworthy moments of the interview came when journalist Lesley Stahl pressed DeVos on why public schools in her home state of Michigan were not performing well.

Not only did DeVos fail to provide a cogent response to the question, but she also admitted that she had not visited any of the underperforming schools to find out why they weren't doing better.

"Maybe you should," Stahl told her. "Maybe I should," DeVos replied.