Get Our News App
33 Signs From The Women’s March That Will Make You…
Can You Guess The "Parks And Recreation" Season…
Trump’s Press Secretary Tried To Make Nice With The…
People Try Weird Food From Amazon video
A Judd Apatow Comedy That’s Not Grounded In…
11 Ways Russia Is Showing Its Love For President…
Trying To Protect My Son From The Anxiety I’ve…
People Are Backing This Women’s March Organizer…
People Are Worried About Melania Trump After Seeing…

Here’s What $20 Million Stashed Inside A Bed Looks Like

Literally sleeping on top of a pile of money.

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Federal agents found $20 million stashed inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment earlier this month.

Federal agents found $20 million stashed inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment earlier this month.

View this image ›

Twitter: @DMAnews1

2. Yes, they literally found a bed of money.

View this image ›

reactiongifs.me

3. The US Attorney’s Office released a photo of the money on Monday following the arrest of a Brazilian national charged with conspiring to launder proceeds from a pyramid scheme.

Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, 28, was charged with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

He was arrested on Jan. 4 after allegedly giving a cooperating witness $2.2 million in a suitcase at a restaurant in Hudson, Massachusetts.

Agents then followed Rocha to an apartment complex in Westborough where they arrested him and seized the massive stockpile of cash hidden in a box spring.

Rocha was allegedly involved in the pyramid scheme by TelexFree, a Massachusetts-based company claiming to provide Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephone services. However, authorities alleged that it was actually a $1-billion pyramid scheme operating between January 2012 and March 2014.

TelexFree made 99% of its revenue from “promoters” who were required to buy into the company at a certain price with the promise of being compensated for posting online ads about it, the DOJ said. TelexFree was allegedly only able to pay the returns it had promised to its existing promoters by bringing in money from newly recruited promoters, prosecutors said.

TelexFree’s co-founder, Carlos Wanzeler, allegedly fled to his native Brazil in April 2014 where he remains a fugitive. Another co-founder, James Merrill, pleaded guilty to charges of operating TelexFree as a pyramid scheme last October and is awaiting sentencing.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Here’s How Trump’s Anti-Abortion Rule Will Affect Women Worldwide

by Jina Moore

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing