Avicii's Family Releases A Statement Saying "He Could Not Go On Any Longer"

Six days after 28-year-old Tim Bergling was found dead in a hotel room in Oman, his family said, "He could not go on any longer" and that he "struggled with thoughts" about meaning, life, and happiness.
The Swedish DJ, who went by Avicii, died in Muscat on April 20. He had gone there to visit friends. Authorities in Oman have not disclosed the cause of his death.
Bergling's family, in Stockholm, released a statement Thursday calling him "a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions."
They described him as a sensitive individual who loved his fans, but struggled with being in the spotlight as one of the biggest names in electronic music.
Here's the full statement provided to BuzzFeed News:
Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.
An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.
When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.
He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.
He could not go on any longer.
He wanted to find peace.
Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.
Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.
The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.
We love you,
Your family
