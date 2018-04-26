Avicii's Family Releases A Statement Saying "He Could Not Go On Any Longer"

Share On more Share On more

Six days after 28-year-old Tim Bergling was found dead in a hotel room in Oman, his family said, "He could not go on any longer" and that he "struggled with thoughts" about meaning, life, and happiness.

The Swedish DJ, who went by Avicii, died in Muscat on April 20. He had gone there to visit friends. Authorities in Oman have not disclosed the cause of his death.

Bergling's family, in Stockholm, released a statement Thursday calling him "a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions."

They described him as a sensitive individual who loved his fans, but struggled with being in the spotlight as one of the biggest names in electronic music.

Here's the full statement provided to BuzzFeed News:

