An Australian Yoga Teacher Was Fatally Shot By Minnesota Police

An Australian woman, who was a yoga and meditation instructor, was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Saturday by a police officer who did not have his body camera turned on, authorities said.



Neither Minnesota police nor the medical examiner's office identified the woman on Monday. A spokesperson for the medical examiner's office told BuzzFeed News that her "identity has not been completed. It could be at the end of the day."

However, multiple media reports citing friends and family identified her as Justine Ruszczyk, who went by Justine Damond according to her website.



She was engaged to be married to a Minnesota resident, Dan Damond.



In a Facebook live video on Sunday, Dan Damond's son, Zach, said, "My mom is dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know and I demand answers."



Authorities said two police officers responded to a 911 call of a possible assault just before 11:30 pm on Saturday night.



"At one point an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman," a police press release said.



Police said that neither of the officers' body cameras were turned on at the time of the shooting. The squad camera also did not capture the incident, police said.



Investigators are trying to determine if any video of the shooting exists. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).



"I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren’t on," Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a press conference. She said she was "heartsick and deeply disturbed" by the shooting.



The Star Tribune, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, reported that Damond called 911 to report a possible assault in her alley and was in her pajamas talking to one of the officers on the driver's side of the squad car.



The officer in the passenger seat pulled his gun and shot Damond through the driver's side door, the sources told the Star Tribune. No weapon was found at the scene.



"It is difficult and challenging to have few facts at this point," Hodges said at the press conference. "We all want to know more. I want to know more," she said, calling on the BCA to share "as much information with all of us."

On Monday, Hodges shared a statement saying she understood the frustrations of the community with the pace of information being released about the shooting.