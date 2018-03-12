Police Are Warning Austin Residents Not To Open Suspicious Packages After Two Deadly Explosions In Two Weeks

FBI, ATF, @Austin_Police investigating another package explosion. This one killed one a teenage boy and sent a woman to the hospital in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Dr in East Austin. https://t.co/AfC6qHJASv

Authorities in Austin warned the community to be alert on Monday after two package explosions at residences within two weeks of each other appeared to be related.



A 17-year-old boy died after a package exploded in a kitchen early Monday, police said. A woman in her forties was also injured in the explosion.

According to police, one of the two residents found the package that had been placed overnight on their front doorstep.

Police said the package was not delivered through the US Postal Service and suggested that it did not come through any other package delivery service.

Authorities said that the incident was similar to a package explosion on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man in Austin. That explosion was first being investigated as a suspicious death, but has since been reclassified as a homicide investigation, police said.

Police on Monday said they were also responding to a second reported explosion. According to emergency personnel, one woman in her seventies was being transported to a hospital with "potentially life threatening injuries." Another woman in her eighties had an "unrelated medical issue." Police did not provide further details.