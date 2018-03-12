 back to top
Police Are Warning Austin Residents Not To Open Suspicious Packages After Two Deadly Explosions In Two Weeks

Texas authorities are investigating deadly package explosions in Austin that are believed to be related.

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
FBI, ATF, @Austin_Police investigating another package explosion. This one killed one a teenage boy and sent a woman to the hospital in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Dr in East Austin. https://t.co/AfC6qHJASv
Jenni Lee @JenniL_KVUE

Authorities in Austin warned the community to be alert on Monday after two package explosions at residences within two weeks of each other appeared to be related.

A 17-year-old boy died after a package exploded in a kitchen early Monday, police said. A woman in her forties was also injured in the explosion.

According to police, one of the two residents found the package that had been placed overnight on their front doorstep.

Police said the package was not delivered through the US Postal Service and suggested that it did not come through any other package delivery service.

Authorities said that the incident was similar to a package explosion on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man in Austin. That explosion was first being investigated as a suspicious death, but has since been reclassified as a homicide investigation, police said.

Police on Monday said they were also responding to a second reported explosion. According to emergency personnel, one woman in her seventies was being transported to a hospital with "potentially life threatening injuries." Another woman in her eighties had an "unrelated medical issue." Police did not provide further details.

APD responding to a reported explosion in the 6700 block of Galindo Street. The incident number is 180710681. The call came in as a nature unknown urgent at 11:50 this morning. PIO is en route and will tweet briefing time and location once determined. NOI
Austin Police Dept @Austin_Police

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were also looking at the first two incidents as being related based on the similarities.

"We have two cases that are very similar that have resulted in a loss of life," Manley said at press briefing on Monday. "It is appropriate for citizens to be concerned."

He also urged residents to be cautious and call police if they find an unexpected package delivered on their property.

🚨If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. RT- Help us spread this message. 🚨 https://t.co/j9bxbaaBce
Chief Brian Manley @chief_manley

Like the March 2 explosion, Manley said there was no immediate indication of terrorism, but added that police were looking to see if there was a "specific ideology behind these offenses," or if there was the possibility of a hate crime as victims in both cases were black.

In both incidents, the packages were left at night, with the residents finding the packages on their front doorstep the next morning.

Police said that the initial evidence and descriptions of the packages in both cases were similar, but did not provide specifics on the appearance of the package. Manley also said investigators have identified the explosive device used in both incidents, but did not provide further details.

